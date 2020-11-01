General News

Resident pens, illustrates children’s book

December 16, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone.
While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.
A King resident has created a children’s book, entitled “Patty and the Pandemic,” which aims to alleviate some of those stresses.
Nicole Crimi said hopes are the book will educate and empower children 3-8 years old. She wrote and illustrated the book and it has been peer reviewed and edited by specialists. Crimi said 100% of the profits made from book sales are being donated to Face the Future Foundation, which provides life saving/changing surgeries for children in developing countries.
“This project is very close to my heart, and has been incredibly impactful thus far, selling over 4,000 books in just over a month, and receiving amazing endorsements and feedback from schools, families, children, and even Premiere Ford and Minister Lecce,” she said.
Currently a medical student at McMaster University, Crimi said she found knowledge and awareness of her own health to be incredibly empowering. This became even more true when COVID-19 resulted in major lifestyle changes, and instilled a lot of fear.
“I felt incredibly privileged to have access to reliable health-education resources, and empathized with the little ones who were essentially having their lives turned upside down with little explanation as to why. The common argument to not explaining it in depth to young children is that it might result in unnecessary anxiety. I wanted to create a reliable resource that would not only educate children, but also be fun and empowering so that children can feel in charge of their own health.”
Crimi said she always wanted to write a book and dreamed of being an author as a child.
“As an artist, medical student, and someone who loves writing, when I realized this gap in resources available to children, creating a book seemed like a natural and exciting solution.”
Creating this book really put her outside her comfort zone. She admitted she’s more of a traditional oil painter, and the process of making her artwork digital and then styling and formatting a print-ready book was an incredibly steep learning curve.
Something significant she learned about the process is the importance of your intention.
“Creating the book started off as something fun. I literally created the first draft jokingly by a bonfire. It quickly became all-consuming, and at times very stressful since I was also in school full time.”
She constantly asked herself why she was doing this and what she hoped to gain. It was the purpose that motivated her to keep creating, work harder and make the sacrifices necessary to get the book out in a timely manner.
“I realized that for myself, my intention was to spread kindness and hope in a challenging time, which is what led me to donate all of the profits to Face the Future Foundation.
“The awareness of my intention not only enabled me to persevere and challenge myself to work outside my comfort zone, but it is what made my project meaningful and gratifying to me, because now I can smile knowing that not only are kids enjoying this book, but someone in some other country will have their life changed by a free surgery thanks to this book and the supportive community that it formed.”
The tone is very light, fun and empowering. Each page has rhyming verses that at times may even make readers giggle. The theme, she said, is that we do not need to be afraid. With education and teamwork, we will get through this together. It emphasizes Patty’s pals and encourages readers to be one of them, working with Patty to defeat the “bad bug.”
Patty has generated quite a lot of interest, from across Canada and the U.S. Many are purchasing the book and sending it to family abroad.
The book is not only a hit with families, but those who operate day cares, clinics catering to children, hospitals, etc.
“Teachers have expressed that Patty has been an excellent learning tool and a great discussion starter, even sending me photos of them creating lessons based on the book! People have reached out to me to share stories of how they sent Patty in care packages to children who had bad experiences with COVID.”
Crimi said she’s “incredibly pleased” with the results. Despite all of the current social isolation, she feels so connected to her community.
“All of the positive responses, and heart-warming stories about how people are using this book to help others have made me feel incredibly empowered.”
But that’s not all. The sales raised a significant amount of money for Face the Future Foundation.
“I could not have dreamed of a better outcome.”
Started by Toronto’s Dr. Peter Adamson, Face the Future includes a team of noted medical professionals and surgeons who provide facial plastic reconstruction services to children in developing nations.
“Patty and the Pandemic” is available for purchase at www.pattyandthepandemic.org, as well as amazon!
To learn more, visit www.pattyandthepandemic.org, or @pattyandthepandemic on facebook or Instagram.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Resident pens, illustrates children’s book

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone. While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.

Canadian families still have no answers in fatal airline crash

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Chamber honours local entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night. Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.

Fourth generation resident recalls early days of King in new book

With King Township’s population growing at an unprecedented rate, it can be difficult for many long-term residents to recall the quiet, wholly rural King of yesteryears.

Snowball-raised musician making waves in Toronto’s music scene

A former King resident who grew up in the hamlet of Snowball is making (sound)waves as one of Toronto’s most in-demand bassists. Alexander St. Kitts, who also performs under the stage name Alexander Saint, plays bass on Comedy Records’ Fog and Lasers II, a follow-up to 2019’s comedy-pop-rock collaboration Fog and Lasers.

Schomberg artist explores new ground with new release

A King pop/jazz artist is pushing the envelope with the release of a new single. Schomberg area’s Cynthia Tauro has just released “You Know Me,” a unique blend that’s perking ears.

Opposition to Nobleton subdivision plan

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph marks 100th anniversary

One hundred years ago this Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920, on what was then known as Armistice Day, a service was attended by persons from “all over King Township” for the unveiling of the Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph. It was an overcast but dry day with a chilly daytime high of only 3.3C that afternoon.

World governments taking UAPs seriously

The truth is out there and more and more top officials are taking notice of what’s happening in the skies above our earth. The phenomenon is nothing new and perhaps even predates manned flight on earth.

Co-ordinated effort needed to protect flight safety

Be Prepared. The Boy Scouts had the right idea from the beginning. With the world in turmoil, one predominant thought is to be prepared and seek preventive strategies. The current pandemic is a case in point, and shows just how unprepared we are.

Commentary

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Examining our losses and gains

As the end of 2020 draws near, many of us are possibly examining our lives in a different way. There’s nothing like a pandemic to smack us in the face and wake us up a bit.

We are no longer who we once were

Being at the top of the food chain, we human beings like to think of ourselves as top dogs. We’re intelligent, and can follow our gut reactions and logic equally with ease. We can speculate, draw conclusions, and using our opposable thumbs, can build things.

Have we become poor, bored and lazy?

There’s no question the face of our society – both inward and outward – has changed. These changes have been decades in the making, and some may have been fueled by the pandemic.

No such things as coincidences

Life as we know it, every single moment, is coincidence. Or is it? From the venerable Forrest Gump, miracles happen every day: “I don’t know if we have a destiny, or if we’re all just floatin’ around accidental-like on a breeze, but I, I think maybe it’s both. Maybe both is happenin’ at the same time.” Well said, Forrest.

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects. Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it. And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open