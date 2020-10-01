More COVID-19 restrictions in place for King, York Region
December 16, 2020 ·
The current lockdown in King and York Region will take us into the new year.
The Province of Ontario moved York into the Grey-Lockdown Monday and it will last a minimum of 28 days.
The in-person by-appointment services offered at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre will also be cancelled for the duration of the lockdown.
Other restrictions include:
• Restaurants, bars and food or drink establishments.
• Indoor and outdoor service prohibited.
• Take out, drive through and delivery permitted, including alcohol.
- Public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies.
• No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household.
• Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, physical distancing can be maintained 10 people outdoors.
• Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.
• Sports and recreational fitness facilities.
• Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for specified purposes (for example, day camps, child care).
• Boarding kennels and stables.
• Outdoor recreational amenities open with restrictions (for example, no team sports).
• Community centres and multi-purpose facilities are closed, including the Municipal Centre.
• Retail generally permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only (in-person retail shopping not permitted) with some exceptions: supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, other retailers selling groceries, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies, safety supply stores and pet supply stores permitted to be open for in-person shopping.
• A 50% capacity limit where in-person shopping is permitted.
• Permitted to open for animal’s owner, or their representative, to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal.
• Libraries open for curbside pick-up only.
For a complete list of all Grey-LOCKDOWN level restrictions visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19- response-framework-keeping-ontario-safe-and-open#lockdown.
The Township has, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, been offering all administrative services to our businesses and residents virtually. King Township remains open for business. Many services – including things like building permits, planning applications, garbage bag tags and the payment of water bills – can all be accessed online. King has also introduced virtual recreation programming and will continue to offer as many outdoor recreation programs as possible in the coming weeks. Learn more at www.king.ca.
All essential services have continued, including Fire and Emergency Services, water, wastewater, waste collection, by-law enforcement and roads.
King is encouraging residents to support local businesses during the lockdown as much as possible. You can visit the website at www.king.ca, call them at 905-833-5321 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or email serviceking@king.ca.
For the latest King Township COVID-19 related information, please visit www.covid19.king.ca or http://bit.ly/yorkregioncovid19.
