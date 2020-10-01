YRP charge councillor with breach of trust

December 16, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
York Regional Police have charged a Richmond Hill councillor with fraud and breach of trust.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit began a fraud investigation back in July, looking into a city councillor’s fraudulent use of funds. Police report the investigation revealed that Ward 5 Councillor Karen Cilevitz, 63, hired an additional staff member, then arranged for the new employee to give a portion of their pay to the councillor’s spouse.
Police believe more than $21,000 was paid to the councillor’s spouse between August 2019 and May 2020.
Police also charged 59-year-old Derek Christie with fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime.
Cilevitz was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in Ward 5 in 2018.
