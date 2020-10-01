Canadian families still have no answers in fatal airline crash

By Mark Pavilons

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone.

There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill.

The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Oct. 31 marked the 21st anniversary of the crash of Egypt Air 990.

There’s still no rest for four members of the Adam family of Toronto; Mark and Anna Kogan of Richmond Hill, or Claude Masson, former deputy publisher of Montreal’s La Presse.

The jet airliner crashed into the Atlantic Ocean roughly 100 kilometres south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Oct. 31, 1999. All 217 people on board died, including 22 Canadians. The anniversary passed with no definitive answers.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) stated that the actions of the copilot caused the crash, but Egyptian authorities blamed mechanical failure. The FBI believed the crash was intentional. The United States has deemed the incident “classified.”

A local man isn’t content with simply ignoring the past.

None of this adds up, according to a Schomberg aviation expert and crash investigator, who won’t rest until every last stone is unturned.

Andre Milne is pressing the current Liberal government to meet with him and review his evidence.

He has aimed a “virtual correspondence” video directly at Minister of Public Safety William Blair. It can be found at https://m.facebook.com/G2Net.TV/

Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, is certain that the plane encountered two unknown objects and the pilot took emergency evasive action.

He said EA990 crashed solely as a result of the pilots’ inability to maintain controllable flight after the port engine experienced a catastrophic separation. Both pilots were conducting emergency evasion manoeuvers, Milne said.

This tends to coincide with news reports published the year of the accident.

According to a 1999 article in Maclean’s, written by Brenda Branswell, Andrew Phillips and Susan Oh, the Boeing 767 simply disappeared from radar screens with no explosion and no last-minute emergency call from the cockpit.

The final moments were described as a “wild ride.”

“At 1:43 a.m. the pilots made their last contact with air controllers in New York as the plane levelled off at 10,000 m. Eight minutes later, at 1:51 a.m., something went terribly wrong. Radar data collected along the plane’s route showed that the Boeing 767 began a sharp descent, plunging from 10,000 m to 5,100 m in 40 seconds, reaching a speed of about 1,200 km/h – almost the speed of sound in those conditions.

“The plane then rose to 7,300 m before resuming its descent to 3,000 m. At that point … radar data showed several objects in the sky that were ‘no longer consistent with a flying airplane.’ That implied that the plane had broken into several pieces … At the same time, they said the airliner’s transponder stopped sending out signals at 5,100 m, suggesting that its power supply shut off at that altitude.”

The article mentioned that aviation experts at the time noted that the plane’s final flight path did not resemble the out-of-control spiral to be expected from an aircraft suffering from sudden deployment of a thrust reverser. Instead, radar findings showed that it remained on a steady course during its initial, rapid descent, then gradually turned to the right as it rose again before its final plunge.

Milne said his forensic reconstruction and synthesis of the core flight data reveals the plane encountered two unknown objects (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, UAPs) and the pilot took emergency evasive action. Milne’s evidence suggests the two objects double-backed after some incredibly tight turns, way beyond the capability of any known aircraft at the time.

Milne points out that Cockpit Voice Recordings CVR of the preceding transatlantic airliner on the same flight path as EA990, demonstrates that both Jordanian Flight 262 pilots had terrified reactions to unknown “fireballs” crossing their airspace flight path 3 hours before the fatal EA990 incident in the very same relative airspace that the Jordanian pilots encountered a “fireball” UAP.

It remains a mystery, one that few are willing to re-examine.

When asked about information surrounding the crash and anniversary, a statement from the Transport Canada said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this accident 21 years ago.

“The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board determined that the probable cause of the Egypt Air flight 990 accident was the airplane’s departure from normal cruise flight and subsequent impact with the Atlantic Ocean as a result of the relief first officer’s flight control inputs. The reason for the relief first officer’s actions was not determined. No new information has been brought to Transport Canada’s attention.”

That simply isn’t true, contends Milne, who has tried, time and again, to get Canadian officials to listen.

Just recently, Milne sent a request to Transport Minister Garneau, Prime Minister Trudeau and Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

He provided them with documents of support from former federal MPs, along with a request to meet with him personally, to review his findings.

He wants his “fresh evidence” received and reviewed, noting he’s identified the “core threat” that was posed to the flight crew of EA990 – that being UAPs.

Milne has, in fact, worked for years to try to get government officials to re-examine his data, all to no avail.

Milne contacted Toronto-Danforth MP Dennis Mills in the summer of 2004. Mills, in turn, wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Bill Graham. In his June 15, 2004 letter, Mills sided with Milne in his contention that Flight 990 crashed “as a result of an evasive action …”

“I would please like to know what protocol is in regards to the Government of Canada contacting the Egyptian Government in regards to the official cause of death of the Canadians who perished in the crash of EA Flight 990,” Mills wrote. He also pointed out fellow MP Bill Casey did contact the Egyptians in regards to this evidence.

Milne also shared his data, back in 2003, with David Barnes, former head of the CASB, now the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

Barnes, in turn, shared it with an “investigator friend” who agreed this was “evasive action – not suicide.”

“It needs to be further investigated independently or when this thing gets opened up for investigation … an observer(s) should be involved … to ensure there is not a joint cover up.”

The Canadian government set up various supports and agencies, following the tragic downing of Ukrainian Air PS752 at the beginning of this year. On March 31, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the Honourable Ralph Goodale as his special adviser to examine lessons learned from PS752 and other air disasters and develop a framework to guide Canada’s responses to international air disasters. Also, they’re charged with providing recommendations on best practices, including advice on tools and mechanisms needed to prevent future events.

Notwithstanding this well meaning response to the loss of PS752, Milne has long since been acknowledged by the government of Ukraine as the military aerospace investigator who laid the ground work for the Human Rights War Crimes Prosecution against Iran for the atrocity of PS752.

The Canadian Government knows very well of Milne’s investigation and prosecution efforts of war criminals.

When making inquiries, this newspaper was told Goodale does not have a staffing team comparable to a Minister’s Office, and couldn’t do extensive research or answer in-depth questions from the media, in regards to EA990.

Does EA990 simply go down as a tragic and as yet unexplained airline accident? Do officials from any country want the truth?

Milne is more than happy to share, and get to the bottom of it.

Maybe he’s the only one.

