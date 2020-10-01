General News

Chamber honours local entrepreneurs

December 9, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night.
Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.
This year’s event took place over Zoom, and while it had a virtual feel, the sentiments expressed were heart-felt and genuine.
It’s been a tough year for many, so the Chamber event was a moment to pause, reflect and celebrate.
Chamber president Angelo Santorelli said he’s glad the organization was able to continue this important tradition.
He admitted it’s been a very different year and Chamber board members did what it could to keep things rolling along. They held roundtable talks with government officials; virtual monthly meetings; special virtual events with guest speakers and more.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said the Chamber is like an extended family and it has done an awesome job promoting local business, which is more important now than ever before,
York Region, he said is holding its own, and doing what it can to prevent being put in lockdown. He said he’s proud of what everyone here in King is doing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Excellence in Small Business Award
TaLii Towels

TaLii Towels and owner Lisa Iafrate picked up this award.
Lisa Gattoni Iafrate has lived in the rolling hills of King Township for 25 years. She’s a King City resident, single mom to 21-year-old Talia. Talia was born and raised in King and has attended King Township programs since she was 18 months old. Social clubs, brownies, sports teams, camps, and the schools in King. From pre-school , King City co-op Nursery School to present day Seneca College King campus. You just can’t get this girl out of King.
Lisa has been on many boards during this time contributing to our community, including King soccer club, PTA and Christmas in King. She is presently a member of the Catholic Women’s League an active member of The Seneca College Women’s Giving circle. She recently received and accepted an Invitation to join the King Chamber of commerce as a board member.
You may know her as the CEO of her company TaLii Towels, affectionately named after her daughter. In 2015 she took TaLii Towels to the hit CBC show Dragons Den and received 2 offers. She has been on every morning show in Toronto with her product.
An enthusiastic entrepreneur that executes 100 consumer trade shows , fairs, And festivals a year in Ontario, Vancouver and Calgary and three major boat shows in Florida a year as well.
“We are proud to say we use a portion of our revenues gained nationally to give back to those charities that need in King Township.”
Talii Towels pivoted their business in March to make masks that are getting rave reviews from the universities. They manufactured masks for all three King fire stations and the Township staff as well.
Her ask? Please shop and support local.

Excellence in Large Business
John’s No Frills

This year, John Ciarallo, owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton, celebrates 40 years with Loblaw companies. He’s been a No Frills owner for over 22 years and has been fortunate since opening the Nobleton store in 2012.
“I am grateful for the support from the community of King Township and surrounding area. I am proud to be a member of the King Chamber of Commerce, and to have developed many meaningful relationships within the business community and truly appreciate the loyal customers and friendships that make doing business in King township a wonderful experience.”
He added he was humbled to receive this honour and is looking forward to shaking hands with friends and customers again.

Sustainable King Award
Roost Cafe

The Roost Cafe, owned by Cathy Russell, earned the Sustainable King Award.
The Roost Café is a community hub situated in a renovated historic home in the heart of King City on Keele, just south of King Road. At The Roost, they care about creating a comfortable inclusive space, preparing tasty homemade, wholesome food and serving the best coffee in King City.
The Roost was established in 2016 by Alison Mumford. In August 2019, Cathy Russell, an employee at the time, purchased The Roost and is the current owner. Cathy brings her background in nutrition and design and love of cooking and baking to the Roost. Her vision is to create an eclectic, vibrant community space that respects and celebrates the history of the house and property.
She said they’re in the process of making small changes to the interior of the cafe, to bring out its historical character. The space they’ve created respects the house and the property.

Excellence in a New Business Award
People’s Choice Award

Hospall Private Home

Michelle Frauley and Hospall Private Home was a double recipient this year, taking both the New Business and People’s Choice awards.
Michelle Frauley has over three decades of nursing experience, including: family medicine, palliative and end-of-life care, women’s health, complex long-term care, operating room, and community nursing. Her experience has taught her that providing quality healthcare is built from a foundation of care and compassion.
Michelle is committed and caring, someone whose attention to detail fuels her passion and success. In 2016, she received an award from the International Nurses Association as a Worldwide Leader in Healthcare for her overall achievements with Hospall and in her prior position at King City Medical Associates. She is highly respected by clients/families, and colleagues and has been nominated 3 times for the Toronto Star Florence Nightingale Award for Ontario nurses. Michelle is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA).
Michelle loves living and working in King Township. She finds contentment in the relationships that she has built, and the ability to nurse in ways she could have never imagined. She is a board member of the King Chamber of Commerce also a member of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.
Michelle loves to help support our local business by shopping and dining in King Township. Michelle and her business offer ongoing support to King City Food Bank and is looking forward to getting involved in other local charities.
Michelle founded Hospall Private Homecare in 2013 with the belief that she could lead an amazing group of caregivers in building something remarkable for residents of King and surrounding areas. Hospall is a member of Home Care Ontario and the Ontario Home Care Association and Accreditation Canada. Hospall is also a registered Age Friendly Business.
Michelle as experience showing that interactive caregiving is a method of caring for seniors that promotes physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.
Her group of caregivers share in Hospall’s vision and mission. They believe that trust and compassion are integral components in hiring a care provider. The Hospall team that she has built, provides caring, dependable assistance and reliability 24 hours a day. Their objective never changes, providing the highest degree of care to all patients and the utmost focus on quality of life for all.
In her spare time Michelle loves to travel with her husband Bruce and family and friends. Michelle has a passion to help in the community when needed and abroad communities when she travels. Michelle also loves to boat and enjoys nice wine and great food with family and friends. Michelle truly believes that life is a gift!  

Entrepreneur of the Year
Kroma Salon

Kroma Salon and Stephanie Karellas earned the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
Owner and operator Stephanie Karellas is an award-winning master colourist with nearly a decade of experience providing exceptional cuts, styling, and hair care to her clients. Kroma Hair Salon is the realization of Stephanie’s dream to own her own business, and brings modern hair design with a personal touch to clients in King City and surrounding areas. Stephanie employs a responsive, client-focused approach, providing advanced styling and colouring salon services.



         

Letters to the Editor

