Fourth generation resident recalls early days of King in new book

With King Township’s population growing at an unprecedented rate, it can be difficult for many long-term residents to recall the quiet, wholly rural King of yesteryears.

A former King resident who grew up in the hamlet of Snowball is making (sound)waves as one of Toronto’s most in-demand bassists. Alexander St. Kitts, who also performs under the stage name Alexander Saint, plays bass on Comedy Records’ Fog and Lasers II, a follow-up to 2019’s comedy-pop-rock collaboration Fog and Lasers.

A King pop/jazz artist is pushing the envelope with the release of a new single. Schomberg area’s Cynthia Tauro has just released “You Know Me,” a unique blend that’s perking ears.

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

One hundred years ago this Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920, on what was then known as Armistice Day, a service was attended by persons from “all over King Township” for the unveiling of the Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph. It was an overcast but dry day with a chilly daytime high of only 3.3C that afternoon.

The truth is out there and more and more top officials are taking notice of what’s happening in the skies above our earth. The phenomenon is nothing new and perhaps even predates manned flight on earth.

Be Prepared. The Boy Scouts had the right idea from the beginning. With the world in turmoil, one predominant thought is to be prepared and seek preventive strategies. The current pandemic is a case in point, and shows just how unprepared we are.

Frequent visitors to Beretta Farms may see a familiar face pop up in A&W’s newest advertisements. The star of the burger chain’s new grass-fed beef campaign is Lieschen Beretta, ranch manager of the King City farm and daughter of Beretta Farms founders Mike and Cynthia Beretta.

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.