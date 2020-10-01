Snowball-raised musician making waves in Toronto’s music scene

November 25, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Julia Galt
A former King resident who grew up in the hamlet of Snowball is making (sound)waves as one of Toronto’s most in-demand bassists.
Alexander St. Kitts, who also performs under the stage name Alexander Saint, plays bass on Comedy Records’ Fog and Lasers II, a follow-up to 2019’s comedy-pop-rock collaboration Fog and Lasers. Bringing his trademark sound to three of the album’s goofier songs- Jar Hands Man, A Very Secret Spooky O, and Dumb As F, St. Kitts displays the driving rhythms and brooding melodies he’s become well-known for as an artist. Fog and Lasers II is a mishmash of genres and sounds, poking fun at topics including too-close-for-comfort joggers and the trials of quarantine.
Playing alongside St. Kitts on the album are a myriad of other successful Canadian musicians and comedians, with credits that include Kim’s Convenience, July Talk, The Second City, Dwayne Gretzky, and Just For Laughs. Though St. Kitts has had some experience with comedy music before, playing in Torontonian Chris Tsujiuchi’s A Very Chris-terical Christmas Cabaret a decade ago, he’s still fairly new to the genre.
“With a comedy album, it’s a little more relaxed,” said St. Kitts. “When I play with a lot of other artists, or my own stuff, it’s more serious, more meticulous. Everything has to be specific. With this album, they just told me to play something cool.”
An established multi-instrumental artist and singer, St. Kitts’s musical talents have seen him perform with artists including k-os, Jeremy Taggart of Our Lady Peace, Tony Royster Jr., SATE, Michelle Treacy, and Digging Roots. He’s performed around the world, touring with Canadian singer-songwriter Francesco Yates, and has played with artists including Ed Sheeran at the American Music Awards and Much Music Video Awards.
With touring and live performances out of the question for the time being, Fog and Lasers II- written and recorded throughout the early days of quarantine- has been a saving grace for many musicians.
“It was really interesting to work on,” said St. Kitts. “It was great to keep my mind off of the pandemic.”
Already experienced with remote sessions, contributing to the album while in quarantine was a smooth process for St. Kitts.
“It was fun because they kind of just let me do my own thing. Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Fog and Lasers II’s producer and performer) is great to work with. He’d tell me what he was looking for, and I’d go from zero to 100.”
Fog and Lasers II is now available to stream on most platforms. For more on St. Kitts, visit iamalexandersaint.com.
