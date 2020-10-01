Headline News

Police seek King shooting suspects

November 25, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

Police have released a video in hopes of tracking down suspects in a recent daylight shooting incident in King.
Investigators with York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau released the video and are on the lookout for two suspects.
Police report the incident occurred back on Oct. 29, at 3:30 p.m. Police were called to the intersection of Larkin Avenue and Ballard Drive and when officers arrived they located multiple shell casings. Later that evening the victim’s vehicle, a grey Mercedes, was found unoccupied in a parking lot in the area of Keele Street and King Road. The victim was eventually identified and found and he was not injured in the shooting.
Investigators are seeking any information that may assist with identifying the suspects and the suspect vehicle to please come forward.
Video of the shooting is available for viewing at the following link: https://youtu.be/3UzixtQL9Ao
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

Letters to the Editor

