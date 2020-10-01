More restrictions for events, gatherings

November 25, 2020 · 0 Comments
Tighter restrictions are now in place in King.
The province announced a change in the number of people who can gather indoors at public events and social gatherings in King.
The number of people who can gather indoors at social gatherings and public events will be reduced to 5. The limit on outdoor gatherings will remain at 25.
There are no other changes to restrictions in King Township under the Red-Control zone at this time.
The Township has, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, been offering all administrative services to our businesses and residents virtually. Many services – including things like building permits, planning applications, garbage bag tags and the payment of water bills – can all be accessed online.
King Township has re-opened some facilities and is now offering in-person services, subject to demand and in conjunction with current public health protocols.
Enhanced curbside pickup of garbage bag tags and blue/green bins is offered at King Township Public Library branches through its curbside pickup program.
You can visit the website at www.king.ca, call us at 905-833-5321 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. –to 4:30 p.m.) or email serviceking@king.ca.
All essential services have continued, including Fire and Emergency Services, water, wastewater, waste collection, by-law enforcement and roads.
Under the Red-Control zone, the following restrictions are in place:
The Trisan Centre Fitness Centre has re-opened with a limit of 10 people in the gym at one time. Pre-registration and COVID-19 screening are required.
Fitness classes with limit of 10 per class.
Hockey and figure skating programs return to the limit of only 10 participants on the ice at one time. Only training is permitted on the ice, no game play/scrimmage.
Gatherings are confined to 5 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
The Ontario government is now providing $600 million in relief to support eligible businesses required to close or significantly restrict services due to enhanced public health measures, doubling its initial commitment of $300 million made in the 2020 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support Recover. A detailed list of eligible businesses, as well as instructions for applying, can be found at Ontario.ca/covidsupport.
The province has also released the following health advice to help combat the spread of the virus:
• Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with). Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation.
• Maintain two metres of physical distancing from everyone else.
• Wear a face covering indoors, outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained, or if wearing one is required.
• Virtual gatherings or events are the safest way to visit or recognize occasions with people outside your household.
• Adhere to provincial and applicable local restrictions on public and private gatherings.
• Individuals and families in higher transmission areas should avoid travel to lower transmission areas (e.g., from Red to Orange, from Yellow to Green) except for essential reasons.
• Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.
Individuals and families who consider travelling to another province for essential reasons during the holidays should:
• Consider the risk associated with travelling. This includes COVID-19 transmission in the other province, entry requirements (e.g., quarantine) of some other provinces, etc.
• Self-quarantine, or drastically reduce close contact with others 10 to 14 days before travelling and after returning home. This will help lower the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
• Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.
For the latest King Township COVID-19 related information, please visit www.covid19.king.ca.
