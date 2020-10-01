King teacher faces child pornography charges

November 20, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
A King City Secondary teacher was arrested and charged with various child pornography related offences.
Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Internet Child Exploitation Team (ICE) charged the 46-year-old high school teacher.
ICE investigators began an investigation after being alerted to images containing child pornography that had been uploaded to a social media platform. The upload was traced back to the York Region District School Board. On Nov. 18, the suspect was arrested at King City Secondary School.
Robert Aurich of King has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography; Distribute Child Pornography, and Accessing Child Pornography.
The investigation is ongoing.
Child pornography is not limited strictly to images or video material. It can include any visual representations of a child for a sexual purpose. Child pornography also includes written material or audio recordings that advocates sexual activity with a person under the age of 18.
York Regional Police continues to educate the community and aggressively enforce the laws surrounding child pornography. Any person found guilty of an offence related to possession or accessing child pornography can face imprisonment for a minimum of 90 days or up to five years.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of child exploitation you are urged to report it to your local police service as well as cybertip.ca. Cybertip.ca is an easy-to-use online reporting site which allows citizens to report concerns about the online sexual exploitation of children.
The material is loaded to a national database where it can be classified and then investigated by the appropriate police service. Cybertip.ca also provides tips on being safe online for children and parents. You can also find safety tips on the www.yrp.ca website under Crime Prevention.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Internet Child Exploitation Team at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7078 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com
