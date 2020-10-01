Headline News

York Region moves into the red zone

November 18, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Stricter measures are now in effect for York Region.
The Province moved York into the Red-Control zone for public health measures as of Monday.
It’s all in response to record high COVID-19 cases across Ontario.
In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Public Health Measures Table, the Ontario government updated the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, by lowering the thresholds for each level in the framework. These necessary updates will help limit the spread of COVID-19 while keeping schools open, maintaining health system capacity, protecting the province’s most vulnerable, and avoiding broader lockdowns.
Details were provided Friday by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.
“Our number one priority right now is getting the numbers down and keeping people safe. That’s why, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we’re updating the framework with new thresholds so we can slow the spread of this virus,” said Premier Ford. “These adjustments are necessary to respond to the latest evidence we’re seeing and we are prepared to make further adjustments as the health experts continue to review the current public health restrictions. We must do whatever it takes to stop our hospitals from being overwhelmed and protect our most vulnerable.”
The latest modelling shows that if the number of new cases continues to grow at its current rate, the province could register up to 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December. Within the next two weeks the province will likely exceed its intensive care threshold of 150 beds, under any potential scenario.
Red-control measures mean a maximum of 10 people are allowed indoors in restaurants, while patios and take-out are still permitted. The same 10-person limit is in effect for gyms, sports and recreational facilities. Mall food courts are also limited to a maximum of 10 and strict measures are in force for retailers.



         

Community News

Schomberg artist explores new ground with new release

A King pop/jazz artist is pushing the envelope with the release of a new single. Schomberg area’s Cynthia Tauro has just released “You Know Me,” a unique blend that’s perking ears.

Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition knocked and the community answered

An unusual year called for an exceptional affair and that is what the King Township Food Bank’s Sip & Savour delivered with this year’s Home ...

Opposition to Nobleton subdivision plan

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph marks 100th anniversary

One hundred years ago this Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920, on what was then known as Armistice Day, a service was attended by persons from “all over King Township” for the unveiling of the Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph. It was an overcast but dry day with a chilly daytime high of only 3.3C that afternoon.

World governments taking UAPs seriously

The truth is out there and more and more top officials are taking notice of what’s happening in the skies above our earth. The phenomenon is nothing new and perhaps even predates manned flight on earth.

Co-ordinated effort needed to protect flight safety

Be Prepared. The Boy Scouts had the right idea from the beginning. With the world in turmoil, one predominant thought is to be prepared and seek preventive strategies. The current pandemic is a case in point, and shows just how unprepared we are.

Cousin’s Market holds official opening

It took a while for the grand opening to come into fruition. But it wouldn’t be a grand opening without Tony Monaco from Z103.5, MPP Stephen Lecce, King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini – and a massive cake from Sweet Boutique – to officially introduce Cousin’s Market into Nobleton this past weekend.

King City’s Lieschen Beretta the star of A&W’s new grass-fed beef ads

Frequent visitors to Beretta Farms may see a familiar face pop up in A&W’s newest advertisements. The star of the burger chain’s new grass-fed beef campaign is Lieschen Beretta, ranch manager of the King City farm and daughter of Beretta Farms founders Mike and Cynthia Beretta.

Artist Ernestine Tahedl holds gallery shows

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

Residents rally against York move to examine corridors

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.

Commentary

We are no longer who we once were

Being at the top of the food chain, we human beings like to think of ourselves as top dogs. We’re intelligent, and can follow our gut reactions and logic equally with ease. We can speculate, draw conclusions, and using our opposable thumbs, can build things.

Have we become poor, bored and lazy?

There’s no question the face of our society – both inward and outward – has changed. These changes have been decades in the making, and some may have been fueled by the pandemic.

No such things as coincidences

Life as we know it, every single moment, is coincidence. Or is it? From the venerable Forrest Gump, miracles happen every day: “I don’t know if we have a destiny, or if we’re all just floatin’ around accidental-like on a breeze, but I, I think maybe it’s both. Maybe both is happenin’ at the same time.” Well said, Forrest.

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects. Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it. And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Earning one’s place in this world

The world is a busy and crowded place. With a population of roughly 7.8 billion, just how do we stand out? A line from an Amazon Prime show made me think: “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?” While the show is a portrayal of humankind’s dark side, it poses an interesting question.

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

