York Region moves into the red zone

November 18, 2020
Stricter measures are now in effect for York Region.
The Province moved York into the Red-Control zone for public health measures as of Monday.
It’s all in response to record high COVID-19 cases across Ontario.
In consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Public Health Measures Table, the Ontario government updated the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, by lowering the thresholds for each level in the framework. These necessary updates will help limit the spread of COVID-19 while keeping schools open, maintaining health system capacity, protecting the province’s most vulnerable, and avoiding broader lockdowns.
Details were provided Friday by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health.
“Our number one priority right now is getting the numbers down and keeping people safe. That’s why, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we’re updating the framework with new thresholds so we can slow the spread of this virus,” said Premier Ford. “These adjustments are necessary to respond to the latest evidence we’re seeing and we are prepared to make further adjustments as the health experts continue to review the current public health restrictions. We must do whatever it takes to stop our hospitals from being overwhelmed and protect our most vulnerable.”
The latest modelling shows that if the number of new cases continues to grow at its current rate, the province could register up to 6,500 new cases per day by mid-December. Within the next two weeks the province will likely exceed its intensive care threshold of 150 beds, under any potential scenario.
Red-control measures mean a maximum of 10 people are allowed indoors in restaurants, while patios and take-out are still permitted. The same 10-person limit is in effect for gyms, sports and recreational facilities. Mall food courts are also limited to a maximum of 10 and strict measures are in force for retailers.
