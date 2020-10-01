Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition knocked and the community answered

November 12, 2020 · 0 Comments
An unusual year called for an exceptional affair and that is what the King Township Food Bank’s Sip & Savour delivered with this year’s Home Edition theme.
In its seventh year, this annual fundraiser has gained momentum as a tradition for many, and earned the reputation as “the cocktail party of the year” in King.
Leading up to the Oct. 22 virtual event, 200 Cocktail Boxes were delivered to residents and businesses across King Township and beyond – including Kleinburg, Tottenham, Woodbridge, Aurora and Newmarket. Ticket holders enjoyed an assortment of charcuterie-style items, plus a bottle of wine from Willow Springs Winery and a lovely wooden artisan board made by Rustic Sawmill Creations.
Donors, sponsors and volunteers all contributed to making this year’s event an unprecedented sold-out success – raising a record-setting $45,000 for the Food Bank. This value represents nearly half of King Township Food Bank’s annual operating budget, which has increased due to greater use and the uptick in the distribution of food cards owing to issues surrounding the pandemic.
Major donors of this year’s event included Capital Power, York Energy Centre, and MP Deb Schulte, as well as a some choosing to remain anonymous. The list of Platinum Sponsors included returning businesses John’s No Frills, RBC Dominion Securities (Michael Hogg), Trisan Construction, Kingsdale Animal Hospital, Nobleton Lions, Tribute Homes, King City Lions and Magna International, along with JTF Homes and Fandor Homes. Joining the group were Green Tractors, Nobleton and Treasure Hill (which had previously heavily supported with live auction items in 2018).
The start of the evening’s online presentation featured welcome remarks from Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Honourary Chair and Mark Pavilons, Master of Ceremonies. The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister for Seniors and MP for King Vaughan, also offered words of praise and acknowledgement of the generosity displayed by the community in this time of need.
Online viewers were treated to an informative presentation on the inner workings of KTFB – from collection centres like John’s No Frills in Nobleton to the Depot where donations are sorted and shipped to distribution centres for registrants to receive their box of non-perishables, fresh produce, paper products and pet kibble on a monthly basis.
All operations of KTFB are carried out by unpaid volunteers, many of whom are long-serving. Immediately following, viewers waited in anticipation of hearing their name called during the live draw for one of 43 prizes, donated by businesses and individuals. From gift cards and golf packages to special experiences and designer sunglasses, there was something for everyone.
At the end of the evening, an online auction was launched, which featured beautiful, original works of art, by local, world-renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl, Brett Davis, Grazyna Tonkiel, in addition to five limited, numbered Group of Seven prints donated by Peter McCarthy. To round out the Art and Décor theme, a number of home décor items were also donated anonymously.
The backdrop for this year’s event was Sherwood Farm Event Venue and Retreat, thanks to Theresa Sherwood, and all the video content and on-site production was executed by Alex Karakatsanis, owner of Crying Elephant Productions. The intricate details of this year’s unique event were undertaken by a team of 12 volunteers in addition to the board, with Meline Beach coordinating.
It was an amazing gathering of the community and show of support for the King Township Food Bank. The Food Bank offers thanks to all who made Sip & Savour – Home Edition a stunning success by all measure. Photos of this year’s event are posted at www.ktfb.ca.
