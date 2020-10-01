General News

Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition knocked and the community answered

November 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

An unusual year called for an exceptional affair and that is what the King Township Food Bank’s Sip & Savour delivered with this year’s Home Edition theme.
In its seventh year, this annual fundraiser has gained momentum as a tradition for many, and earned the reputation as “the cocktail party of the year” in King.
Leading up to the Oct. 22 virtual event, 200 Cocktail Boxes were delivered to residents and businesses across King Township and beyond – including Kleinburg, Tottenham, Woodbridge, Aurora and Newmarket. Ticket holders enjoyed an assortment of charcuterie-style items, plus a bottle of wine from Willow Springs Winery and a lovely wooden artisan board made by Rustic Sawmill Creations.
Donors, sponsors and volunteers all contributed to making this year’s event an unprecedented sold-out success – raising a record-setting $45,000 for the Food Bank. This value represents nearly half of King Township Food Bank’s annual operating budget, which has increased due to greater use and the uptick in the distribution of food cards owing to issues surrounding the pandemic.
Major donors of this year’s event included Capital Power, York Energy Centre, and MP Deb Schulte, as well as a some choosing to remain anonymous. The list of Platinum Sponsors included returning businesses John’s No Frills, RBC Dominion Securities (Michael Hogg), Trisan Construction, Kingsdale Animal Hospital, Nobleton Lions, Tribute Homes, King City Lions and Magna International, along with JTF Homes and Fandor Homes. Joining the group were Green Tractors, Nobleton and Treasure Hill (which had previously heavily supported with live auction items in 2018).
The start of the evening’s online presentation featured welcome remarks from Mayor Steve Pellegrini, Honourary Chair and Mark Pavilons, Master of Ceremonies. The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister for Seniors and MP for King Vaughan, also offered words of praise and acknowledgement of the generosity displayed by the community in this time of need.
Online viewers were treated to an informative presentation on the inner workings of KTFB – from collection centres like John’s No Frills in Nobleton to the Depot where donations are sorted and shipped to distribution centres for registrants to receive their box of non-perishables, fresh produce, paper products and pet kibble on a monthly basis.
All operations of KTFB are carried out by unpaid volunteers, many of whom are long-serving. Immediately following, viewers waited in anticipation of hearing their name called during the live draw for one of 43 prizes, donated by businesses and individuals. From gift cards and golf packages to special experiences and designer sunglasses, there was something for everyone.
At the end of the evening, an online auction was launched, which featured beautiful, original works of art, by local, world-renowned artists Ernestine Tahedl, Brett Davis, Grazyna Tonkiel, in addition to five limited, numbered Group of Seven prints donated by Peter McCarthy. To round out the Art and Décor theme, a number of home décor items were also donated anonymously.
The backdrop for this year’s event was Sherwood Farm Event Venue and Retreat, thanks to Theresa Sherwood, and all the video content and on-site production was executed by Alex Karakatsanis, owner of Crying Elephant Productions. The intricate details of this year’s unique event were undertaken by a team of 12 volunteers in addition to the board, with Meline Beach coordinating.
It was an amazing gathering of the community and show of support for the King Township Food Bank. The Food Bank offers thanks to all who made Sip & Savour – Home Edition a stunning success by all measure. Photos of this year’s event are posted at www.ktfb.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition knocked and the community answered

An unusual year called for an exceptional affair and that is what the King Township Food Bank’s Sip & Savour delivered with this year’s Home ...

Opposition to Nobleton subdivision plan

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph marks 100th anniversary

One hundred years ago this Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920, on what was then known as Armistice Day, a service was attended by persons from “all over King Township” for the unveiling of the Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph. It was an overcast but dry day with a chilly daytime high of only 3.3C that afternoon.

World governments taking UAPs seriously

The truth is out there and more and more top officials are taking notice of what’s happening in the skies above our earth. The phenomenon is nothing new and perhaps even predates manned flight on earth.

Co-ordinated effort needed to protect flight safety

Be Prepared. The Boy Scouts had the right idea from the beginning. With the world in turmoil, one predominant thought is to be prepared and seek preventive strategies. The current pandemic is a case in point, and shows just how unprepared we are.

Cousin’s Market holds official opening

It took a while for the grand opening to come into fruition. But it wouldn’t be a grand opening without Tony Monaco from Z103.5, MPP Stephen Lecce, King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini – and a massive cake from Sweet Boutique – to officially introduce Cousin’s Market into Nobleton this past weekend.

King City’s Lieschen Beretta the star of A&W’s new grass-fed beef ads

Frequent visitors to Beretta Farms may see a familiar face pop up in A&W’s newest advertisements. The star of the burger chain’s new grass-fed beef campaign is Lieschen Beretta, ranch manager of the King City farm and daughter of Beretta Farms founders Mike and Cynthia Beretta.

Artist Ernestine Tahedl holds gallery shows

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

Residents rally against York move to examine corridors

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.

Local actress returns for season 2 of Detention Adventure

Teen dramas can have substance. And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

Commentary

Have we become poor, bored and lazy?

There’s no question the face of our society – both inward and outward – has changed. These changes have been decades in the making, and some may have been fueled by the pandemic.

No such things as coincidences

Life as we know it, every single moment, is coincidence. Or is it? From the venerable Forrest Gump, miracles happen every day: “I don’t know if we have a destiny, or if we’re all just floatin’ around accidental-like on a breeze, but I, I think maybe it’s both. Maybe both is happenin’ at the same time.” Well said, Forrest.

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects. Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it. And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Earning one’s place in this world

The world is a busy and crowded place. With a population of roughly 7.8 billion, just how do we stand out? A line from an Amazon Prime show made me think: “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?” While the show is a portrayal of humankind’s dark side, it poses an interesting question.

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open