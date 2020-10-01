General News

Opposition to Nobleton subdivision plan

November 11, 2020

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition.
King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.
The application was first submitted to the Township in 2019, and propose 170 detached homes, a park and stormwater facility, wetland, woodlands and open space.
Earlier this year, the proponent appealed the applications to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) on the basis of a lack of a decision by the Township. Those appeals have subsequently been withdrawn.
The public has raised concerns over impacts to wetlands and woodlands, access to Highway 27 and traffic.
Under King’s new official plan, the property is designated “neighbourhood” which allows the creation of new neighbourhoods of low and medium density, with a maximum of seven units per hectare. Bids upward of 12 units per hectare may be considered subject to certain criteria.
The current plan is being reviewed to see if it conforms with provincial, regional and Township policies. Township staff are looking at surrounding areas with respect to trails, roads and parkland. Staff also wants it to fit in with surrounding neighbourhoods.
Staff and the applicant are working together through the process and address concerns. A subsequent staff report will come back to council for consideration in the future.
Planning director Gaspare Ritacca said it’s still in the early stages. He pointed out there are some concerns that need to be addressed, such as servicing capacity and an issue with lots backing onto Highway 27.
Ritacca pointed out that originally, this parcel was situated outside Nobleton’s urban boundaries but an OMB appeal brought it within the boundary.
Councillor David Boyd said he’s received many comments from the public, some pointing to the density of the project. He would also like to see the applicant look at access to Highway 27,
Consultant Roy Mason said the proponent is willing to discuss density, but he did say this project is compatible with lands to the south. He noted this plan also protects the natural features such as the existing woodland.
One resident said its proximity to a wetland puts a strain on the ecosystem.
One man said this project is an intrusion to local trails and he questioned the density of housing.
One man said this will put pressure on the local aquifer and he’d like to see the density reduced further, to perhaps five units per hectare.
Another resident said this project will see a road leading into Paradise Valley Trail and Samson Trail. The existing walking path would be paved over and the project would bring increased traffic, noise and air pollution.



         

