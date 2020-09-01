General News

Cousin’s Market holds official opening

October 28, 2020   ·   0 Comments

King Township mayor Steve Pelligrini prepares to cut the ribbon as MPP Stephen Lecce and the Battaglia family prepare for the official unveiling of the market to Nobleton.

By Robert Belardi

It took a while for the grand opening to come into fruition. But it wouldn’t be a grand opening without Tony Monaco from Z103.5, MPP Stephen Lecce, King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini – and a massive cake from Sweet Boutique – to officially introduce Cousin’s Market into Nobleton this past weekend.

Begun in 1978 by Pasquale Battaglia and his cousins in Port Credit, Mississauga, Battaglia built a reputation of a market that supports local through and through.
Now, the business has been left to his three sons Anthony, Mark and Agostino. Pasquale passed down his legacy to his three boys who simply have nothing less than a passion for servicing the community.
“We’re extremely pleased. The Nobleton community has accepted us with open arms. We’re here for them. We had a vision to come out this way and the plans we placed have come into fruition now. We’re very content on how the store came out and the offerings we have for the community,” Anthony said.
“This has been a passion for us. We grew up in the business and loved it from day one. Giving our customers good quality food is very important to us. Sourcing local and the fresh products is very important. We find in other grocery stores you see pre-packaged goods. We just want to make things simple and get back to what real food is all about,” Agostino professed.
The market is all about sourcing local products. It’s what they have instilled into the community of Port Credit and that’s exactly what they will instill into the community of Nobleton.
“I’ll give you an example our meat program, we source our meats locally they are hormone and antibiotic free. It’s sustainable even our seafood program. That stuff you’re not going to find in the big box stores. We try to support local, they’ve been amazing is Breda Farms. We’ve supported them for 15 years,” Mark explained.
Agostino heads to the food terminal every morning to pick fresh products and Anthony manages the 14,000-square-foot warehouse in Mississauga.
Mark is responsible for sourcing unique products into the warehouse and he also responsible for speaking with the customers.
He’s interested in learning more about people’s interest in the town and developing relationships.
“At the end of the day, it all boils down to relationships,” Agostino mentioned.
As of now, Anthony says the catering program is limited due to COVID. From a few hard months during the pandemic, facing shipping difficulties and orders coming from Italy, all three brothers are proud to represent their family and Nobleton.
“We take the values that we learned from young boys, is take care of the community and take care of your customer. Make sure they’re content with what you’re doing and give them the best,” Anthony said.
“We’re blessed to of had a great father with great teachings.”
They’re here for the long haul. Not the short term.
Cousin’s Market is located at 13305 Highway 27.



         

