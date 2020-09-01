Headline News

MPP Lecce announces new school in Vaughan

October 28, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is investing $550 million in accelerated funding to build 20 new schools and make upgrades to 8 existing facilities.
As part of its plan for a safe return to school, the Ontario government is supporting the Capital Priority request from the York Region District School Board with approval for a new Kleinburg Nashville Elementary School.
For families in Vaughan, this investment will mean an improved, quality learning environment and new child care rooms. This new school is part of the province’s 2020-2021 Capital Priorities Program to support students with better and more modern learning spaces.
“I want to thank the parents within our community for their advocacy and partnership,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan and Minister of Education. “It is clear that with increasing population growth and students having to bus great lengths each day, this community deserves its own dedicated modern school.”
It is critical that Ontario continues to invest in safe and modern schools that meet the needs of students, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario government is also generating nearly 900 new licensed child care spaces across the province.
“Our government firmly believes that your children deserve to learn in state of the art, modern, technologically connected and accessible schools,” said Minister Lecce. “By investing in the new Kleinburg Nashville Elementary School with over 600 student spaces and childcare, we are ensuring that children can access quality education in a state-of-the-art learning facility right in the heart of our growing community.”
Highlights of the new school include:
• 638 new elementary student spaces.
• 39 new licensed child care spaces.
• 2 child care rooms
The new Kleinburg Nashville Elementary School will be located will be located at the intersection of Baron St. and Algoma Dr., Vaughan.
The Ontario Government is working with school board partners to invest in capital projects that advance safe and accessible learning opportunities for students.
The Ontario Government announced in Budget 2019 that over the next ten years, Ontario is investing over $12 billion in capital grants, including allocating $550M in 2020-2021 this year alone for new schools, additions and major renovations.
This massive investment will build new schools and help existing schools after a decade of closures and maintenance backlog.
Ontario is also providing school boards with a historic $1.4 billion in funding to renew and maintain existing schools.
This funding could be used to replace aging heating or air conditioning systems, repair roofs and windows, and install important accessibility features like elevators and ramps.



         

