Headline News

Local business to benefit from new federal COVID benefits

October 28, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Deb Schulte
MP for King-Vaughan
Canada’s Minister of Seniors

The federal government will soon be introducing legislation to launch new supports for businesses and organizations that have been hard-hit by the pandemic. The supports will help these pillars of our community survive through the second wave so they can continue to provide the jobs and services that make our region so dynamic.
The proposed Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy will cover 65% of the cost of qualifying businesses and charities’ rent or mortgage interest. It responds to feedback I received from Vaughan and King business owners about our former rent assistance program by allowing tenants to directly access the program without landlord involvement. The new rent assistance will be available until June 2021.
In cases where a business or organization is forced to close temporarily due to mandatory public health rules, the subsidy will cover up to 90% of those costs.
The legislation will extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy until next June to help keep employees on the payroll. And it will freeze the current subsidy rate of 65% of eligible wages until Dec. 19.
Finally, our legislation will expand the Canada Emergency Business Account, which will enable businesses who have already qualified for a loan to access an additional $20,000 loan. Of this additional financing, up to half would be forgivable if repaid by Dec. 31.
These benefits will fill gaps in the system and provide Canadians and businesses with the support they need when they need it most.
This is not only the smart thing to do economically, it is the right thing to do.
There are signs that our government’s support has already helped steer the economy in the right direction. The unemployment rate continues to fall and last month, 378,000 jobs were created, meaning over 2.2 million Canadians have retuned to work since the pandemic began.
Our government will continue to be there for Canadians in King-Vaughan and across the country as we weather the challenges of the pandemic.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Cousin’s Market holds official opening

It took a while for the grand opening to come into fruition. But it wouldn’t be a grand opening without Tony Monaco from Z103.5, MPP Stephen Lecce, King Township’s Mayor Steve Pellegrini – and a massive cake from Sweet Boutique – to officially introduce Cousin’s Market into Nobleton this past weekend.

King City’s Lieschen Beretta the star of A&W’s new grass-fed beef ads

Frequent visitors to Beretta Farms may see a familiar face pop up in A&W’s newest advertisements. The star of the burger chain’s new grass-fed beef campaign is Lieschen Beretta, ranch manager of the King City farm and daughter of Beretta Farms founders Mike and Cynthia Beretta.

Artist Ernestine Tahedl holds gallery shows

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

Residents rally against York move to examine corridors

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.

Local actress returns for season 2 of Detention Adventure

Teen dramas can have substance. And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

More charges laid against physician

A physician practising in King faces even more charges.Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, laid additional charges against ...

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

More King homes will have internet access

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

Local girl raises funds to help zoo project

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Commentary

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects. Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it. And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Earning one’s place in this world

The world is a busy and crowded place. With a population of roughly 7.8 billion, just how do we stand out? A line from an Amazon Prime show made me think: “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?” While the show is a portrayal of humankind’s dark side, it poses an interesting question.

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open