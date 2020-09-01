Holy Name Catholic school closed due to virus

Headline News

October 21, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
King City’s Holy Name Catholic Elementary School was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Parents learned of the closure Oct. 13 by the York Catholic District School Board, in conjunction with York Region Public Health.
There were five confirmed cases and one probably case in several classes and grades at the school. During the health department’s investigation, it was determined some of the individuals were exposed to the virus at the school. That met the definition of a confirmed outbreak.
“The decision for the school to close and move to online learning for this period of time is not made lightly and is done out of an abundance of caution to prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the school. York Region Public Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and will work with the school and the York Catholic District School board in order to safely resume school operations,” read a letter from the school.
Holy Name has worked diligently to implement strict public health measures within the school, including physical distancing, increased hand hygiene, cohorting of classrooms, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, and the wearing of PPE.
York Public Health has followed up with all close contacts of the confirmed classes, including individuals in the cases, cohorts, and outside of the classrooms. All close contacts were advised to seek assessment and testing as soon as possible, and to self-isolate at home for the standard 14-day period.
Community News

York Region placed under modified stage 2 restrictions

The Region of York has entered modified stage 2 COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions will last for 24 more days and came into effect Monday. York joins Ottawa, Peel and Toronto public health regions in a modified Stage 2, as a result of their trends in public health indicators, including higher than average rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Artist Ernestine Tahedl holds gallery shows

King’s renowned abstract artist Ernestine Tahedl hasn’t let the pandemic show her down. Tahedl’s work will be featured at Gallery 133. The exhibit, “Transposition: Music to Painting,” will run Oct. 24 through Nov. 14. The exhibition includes the most recent paintings by Ernestine Tahedl portraying iconic works by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner and other great composers.

Residents rally against York move to examine corridors

A decision by York Regional Council to look at developing land along highway corridors has led to a rallying cry from local residents and environmental groups. York voted to reiterate its request to develop a process allowing municipalities to access strategically located employment lands in these corridors. Council also asked the Province to permit the extension of Great Lake based servicing, as an option to service settlement areas within the Greenbelt Plan and Oak Ridges Moraine Plan areas.

Local actress returns for season 2 of Detention Adventure

Teen dramas can have substance. And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

Don’t miss Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition

An unusual year calls for an exceptional affair – and that’s exactly what the King Township Food Bank has planned for this year’s Sip & ...

More charges laid against physician

A physician practising in King faces even more charges.Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, laid additional charges against ...

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

York Region updates COVID-19 dashboard to include schools

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

More King homes will have internet access

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

Commentary

On your mark, get set, stumble!

We’ve been presented with some unusual and often difficult challenges lately. It has meant many of us have had to alter our behaviour, habits, routines and even way of thinking. We’ve had to adapt, to modify, to change. Easy for some, not so effortless for some of us “older” people.

Mother Nature offers stress relief in spades

Reality is the leading cause of stress, according to Lily Tomlin. There’s nothing quite like a dose of reality first thing in the morning to get you moving. I prefer a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Earning one’s place in this world

The world is a busy and crowded place. With a population of roughly 7.8 billion, just how do we stand out? A line from an Amazon Prime show made me think: “What have you done today to earn your place in this crowded world?” While the show is a portrayal of humankind’s dark side, it poses an interesting question.

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

Letters to the Editor

