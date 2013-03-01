Don’t miss Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition

Teen dramas can have substance. And CBC Gem’s original series Detention Adventure returns for season two with plenty of it.

An unusual year calls for an exceptional affair – and that’s exactly what the King Township Food Bank has planned for this year’s Sip & ...

A physician practising in King faces even more charges.Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, laid additional charges against ...

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment ...

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Giovannina Colalillo always wanted to be an artist, even as a young child. Born and raised in Toronto to creative parents who migrated from Italy, she moved to Schomberg 20 years ago with her husband and first child. “I was pregnant with my daughter at the time, and we wanted to raise our family in this quaint tight-knit community,” said Colalillo, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design who majored in illustration and art.