Don’t miss Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition

October 7, 2020
An unusual year calls for an exceptional affair – and that’s exactly what the King Township Food Bank has planned for this year’s Sip & Savour fundraiser.
Welcome to Sip & Savour 2020 – Home Edition, where an event ticket gets you a delivered Cocktail Package loaded with items to sip and savour in the comfort of your home.
The Food Bank is grateful to Willow Springs Winery as a featured partner, and to the suppliers of the food items, many of which were donated, including Beretta Farms, Pioneer Brand Honey and Oh! Naturals. Priced at $50, each package includes an artisan board from Rustic Sawmill Creations and a variety of charcuterie-style products to prepare and enjoy at home in time for Sip & Savour’s online presentation scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.
This year’s virtual event welcomes Mayor Steve Pellegrini as returning Honorary Chair of Sip & Savour and Mark Pavilons, editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, as Master of Ceremonies once again. Together, with Alex Karakatsanis as master videographer and Geoff Simpson as part of the technical team, Sip & Savour has planned an informative online presentation and an exciting live draw for prizes – with Sherwood Farm Retreat & Event Venue as the beautiful backdrop.
Prizes include an overnight stay with breakfast for two at Deerhurst Resort; a weekly, personal size CSA basket of fresh produce for the 2021 season from Round the Bend Farm; a 3-foot-long handcrafted charcuterie board, courtesy of Rustic Sawmill Creations; a 2-topping medium pizza per month for a year, courtesy of Leonardo’s Pizzeria and Smokehouse in Schomberg; a $100 gift card from Schomberg Quality Meats; topsoil, grass seed and fertilizer from Boynton Brothers Sod Supply; a gift basket of premium microfibre towels from TaLiiTowels; men’s Versace and women’s Versace sunglasses from Civic Optical; and an amazing gift bundle from Tim Hortons – just to name a few! Every prize is worth over $100 and one ballot is allocated for each $10 donation.
Event tickets for the delivered cocktail package and ballots for the prize draw are available at www.ktfb.ca.
A limited number of cocktail packages are still available. Sales will close on Oct. 16, if not sold out before then, in order to facilitate assembly of packages and delivery arrangements by the volunteer team.
