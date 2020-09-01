Headline News

Ice pad at Trisan Centre in Schomberg to re-open with conditions

September 30, 2020   ·   0 Comments

King Township will start re-opening some facilities and offering in-person services over the next several weeks in a cautious, phased approach, subject to demand and in conjunction with current public health protocols.
The ice pad at the Trisan Centre in Schomberg reopened first this past Monday, while the ice pad at the Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre and Arena in Nobleton is anticipated to open mid-October, subject to demand.
“We recognize the community needs to have recreational opportunities for play, fitness and overall physical and mental health and well-being,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “That being said, there will be strict protocols in place to protect both participants and staff. I am also very pleased that enhanced curbside pickup and by appointment in-person services are being introduced.”
The expansion of Trisan Centre services and programs, such as fitness programs, the walking track and curling, are to be introduced sometime in October/November, subject to adequate demand.
Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and every Wednesday thereafter, limited in-person services will be available by appointment only. The public will be served in-person at the King Township Heritage and Cultural Centre at 2920 King Road, King City. Only commissioning services (i.e. foreign pension forms, statutory declarations, affidavits) and the issuance of marriage licenses will be available. Priority will be given to King Township residents while non-residents will be accommodated subject to demand and availability. To schedule an appointment, call 905-833-4069 or email clerks@king.ca.
Enhanced curbside pickup of Garbage Bag Tags and Blue/Green Bins will be offered as of Wednesday, Oct. 7 as well. This service will be offered at King Township Public Library branches through their curbside pick-up program.
Phased openings for some King Township Public Library branches are anticipated mid-October. Please visit www.kinglibrary.ca for further details and locations.
The Municipal Centre at 2585 King Rd. will remain closed for the remainder of the year.
King continues to offer a full suite of online services and we encourage citizens to use these contactless options when possible. Contactless payment options include paying bills via telephone banking, preauthorized payment, cheque by mail or drop box as alternatives to paying a bill in person. To see what services we currently offer online, visit http://onlineservices.king.ca.
Any indoor facility used by the public will be subject to York Region’s requirements of mandatory face coverings or masks. Caution and prioritization of safety is at the forefront of all decisions being made.
These openings and/or any proposed expansion of programs will be continually monitored and assessed throughout the fall, based on the status of COVID and provincial and public health direction.
Health and safety protocols will be in place for any in-person services and programs, including:
• A new COVID-19 online screening tool that helps determine the likelihood of a person’s exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The screening tool complements other health and safety measures, and will be available online effective Monday, September 28 and will be a requirement for members of the public entering a public facility (accessible at http://screening.king.ca).
• Wearing a face covering such as a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin; Sanitizing hands; Physical distancing;
• The government is strongly recommending everyone to continue following public health advice, including practising physical distancing with those outside your household or social circle (up to 10 people), wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so, staying home when ill, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.
For more information, please visit the King Township COVID-19 Information Hub for all the latest updates at http://covid19.king.ca.



         

