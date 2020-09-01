Ice pad at Trisan Centre in Schomberg to re-open with conditions

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment ...

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Giovannina Colalillo always wanted to be an artist, even as a young child. Born and raised in Toronto to creative parents who migrated from Italy, she moved to Schomberg 20 years ago with her husband and first child. “I was pregnant with my daughter at the time, and we wanted to raise our family in this quaint tight-knit community,” said Colalillo, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design who majored in illustration and art.

King Township has launched a brand new way of keeping citizens up-to-date on the latest King news. Called the King Bulletin, the e-newsletter will be ...

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

King is maintaining a “cautious and gradual” approach to its reopening. Township staff have been evaluating safe, contained and fiscally responsible measures in determining the re-opening plans of some indoor facilities, through to the end of 2020.