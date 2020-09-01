Headline News

Emergency funding for King Heritage & Cultural Centre

September 30, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

King’s Heritage & Cultural Centre is getting a $35,000 shot in the arm, thanks to funding from the federal government.
Honourable Deb Schulte, King-Vaughan MP and Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $34,588 of emergency funding for the centre. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadian cultural and heritage institutions hard and the Government of Canada is committed to helping these organizations get through this crisis, as they play a vital role in our communities.
Ottawa made the investment through the Access to Heritage component of the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund, announced in June. Its mission is to support culture, heritage and sports organizations.
“We know how much museums and other heritage organizations have been affected by the pandemic. It’s important for the King Heritage & Cultural Centre to continue to share King Township’s rich history and be a hub for our arts community. I’m proud to announce the emergency federal assistance to help this valuable community resource,” said Schulte.
“We’re extremely pleased to be able to accept the $34,588 in funding through the Museum Assistance Program. I’d like to thank Minister Schulte for once again working on behalf of King Township’s constituents to procure much-needed funding for the King Heritage and Cultural Centre,” added King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“The Township of King recognizes and appreciates the Department of Heritage for their increased support of the King Heritage & Cultural Centre through the Museum Assistance Program in these unprecedented times. These funds will ensure that the KHCC remains as a pillar of King’s cultural community and will assist in opening the doors in the near future. In these difficult times culture can act as source for improving mental health and we look forward to welcoming back our residents to a place of reminiscence and reflection,” noted Erika Baird, Heritage & Cultural Supervisor for King.
The Government of Canada created a $500-million emergency fund as an additional temporary support measure for cultural, heritage and sports organizations that are experiencing significant financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this amount, $53 million will go to the heritage sector and will be provided through the emergency component of the Museums Assistance Program. The emergency fund will help affected organizations retain employees and maintain their operations.
The Museums Assistance Program supports heritage institutions and employees in an effort to preserve and exhibit heritage collections. It encourages the preservation of Indigenous cultural heritage and facilitates access to heritage collections for all Canadians. It also promotes the development of knowledge, skills and professional practices related to key museum functions.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

York Region updates COVID-19 dashboard to include schools

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

More King homes will have internet access

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

Time to lace up for the 10th annual Schomberg Country Run

The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment ...

Local girl raises funds to help zoo project

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Local artist challenges perceptions through illustrations

Giovannina Colalillo always wanted to be an artist, even as a young child. Born and raised in Toronto to creative parents who migrated from Italy, she moved to Schomberg 20 years ago with her husband and first child. “I was pregnant with my daughter at the time, and we wanted to raise our family in this quaint tight-knit community,” said Colalillo, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design who majored in illustration and art.

New King Bulletin e-newsletter to be published monthly

King Township has launched a brand new way of keeping citizens up-to-date on the latest King news. Called the King Bulletin, the e-newsletter will be ...

Council okays condo development in King City

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

King to keep some facilities closed to end year

King is maintaining a “cautious and gradual” approach to its reopening. Township staff have been evaluating safe, contained and fiscally responsible measures in determining the re-opening plans of some indoor facilities, through to the end of 2020.

Commentary

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open