King reviewing costs and savings of pandemic

September 30, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King Township staff are still evaluating the financial impacts of the COVID-10 pandemic.
But it will definitely have a bearing on the 2021 budget.
Councillors received staff forecasts on the costs, and savings the pandemic has created.
Treasurer Peggy Tollett noted the closures and cancellations carried out in March will have a “significant impact on the 2020 operating budget variance.” She pointed out the loss of facility and program revenues, as well as increased costs of adjusting to working from home, will impact the bottom line.
To help offset the costs, administration quickly took steps to mitigate expenditures and redeployed staff and delayed hiring. Core service delivery was “paramount.”
Staff was asked to prepare some financial updates, through to the end of the year. Some forecasts, however, are difficult to peg accurately, as things change weekly.
Limited facility reopenings to the public are occurring. Hopes are ice surfaces will open up again this fall.
The Township is projecting an overall budget deficit of roughly $700,000. This will be reduced through federal and provincial restart funding, estimated at $575,000, leaving a $125,000 deficit by Dec. 31.
Despite some substantial losses, the Township did see slight savings in some facilities ($100,000), administrative fees and charges ($200,000) and other administrative savings ($130,000).
Tollett explained the Township incurred “unique and necessary costs” to adapt to the new realities that included mobilizing staff to work from home; closing facilities and keeping staff and residents safe.
King CAO Dan Kostopoulos said much more robust discussions will come as council and staff go through the upcoming budget discussions.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said pegging the costs is a bit of a “moving target” since things change frequently. There are some unknowns but he’s pleased staff is staying on top of it.
The additional costs relate mostly to preparing facilities for a safe reopening such as sanitizing stations, barriers, additional cleaning and making them ready for ice. These costs haven’t been included in the staff projections.
While there have been some operational cost savings, these will return to full when programs and staff return. There will be additional staffing costs to monitor and manage health regulations.
Revenue will continue to slow as occupancy limitations remain in place by the Province.
“As such it is expected that running these limited service programs will actually cost the corporation additional subsidy than normal,” Tollett reported.
Staff are projecting these community centre and program losses at $560,000.
The closure of the municipal offices has resulted in savings. The money comes from lower maintenance, staffing and utility costs.
When the pandemic hit, all departments were asked to hold back expenses where possible and delay some things for next year. All hiring was considered on a case-by-case basis. Much of the savings were in reduced salaries and this trend will likely continue as many municipal buildings will remain closed through to the end of the year.
The Township is also relying on promised funding from other levels of government. In August, Queen’s Park announced a multi-phase relief program for municipalities.
King is in line for roughly $574,000, which will be earmarked to COVID-19 costs, such as maintaining critical services, protecting vulnerable citizens and ensuring community safety. This fund, staff pointed out, must be used to offset the financial impacts of the pandemic and address funding shortfalls.
Tollett noted if the funding exceeds qualified costs, the difference must be placed into Township reserves.
The King Township Public Library hopes to reopen soon, depending on health guidelines. At this time, the Library sees a surplus of alost $50,000 due to personnel savings.
Setting the 2021 budget will present some challenges.
Recently, council directed staff to come in with a zero tax increase for next year. If there’s a surplus at the end of the year, it would be placed into the tax stabilization reserves.
Currently, department heads are looking at options to adjust service levels to achieve this tax goal, while ensuring core services are delivered.
While the Township did experience some significant costs for the pandemic, the quick response and all measures imposed by King officials helped lessen the blow.
Moving forward, staff will continue to cut back on expenses while maintaining service levels.
With increased government funding in the wings, King may ended up with a surplus by year end.
While the outlook is somewhat positive, Tollett warned that the “recovery to the ‘new’ or ‘next normal’ may take years.”
“Staff continues to look for ways to constrain spending and generate additional savings to minimize this impact.”



         

Local entrepreneur vows to help others, uncovers mysteries

There’s an inconspicuous shop on Schomberg’s Main Street. Artistic and intriguing. The door is wide open and behind the heavy, theatre style burgundy curtain is an eclectic office. At first glance, it’s part museum, part design studio. Unlike other shops, this one also houses a modern replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

York Region updates COVID-19 dashboard to include schools

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

More King homes will have internet access

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

Time to lace up for the 10th annual Schomberg Country Run

The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment ...

Local girl raises funds to help zoo project

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Local artist challenges perceptions through illustrations

Giovannina Colalillo always wanted to be an artist, even as a young child. Born and raised in Toronto to creative parents who migrated from Italy, she moved to Schomberg 20 years ago with her husband and first child. “I was pregnant with my daughter at the time, and we wanted to raise our family in this quaint tight-knit community,” said Colalillo, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design who majored in illustration and art.

New King Bulletin e-newsletter to be published monthly

King Township has launched a brand new way of keeping citizens up-to-date on the latest King news. Called the King Bulletin, the e-newsletter will be ...

Council okays condo development in King City

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

King to keep some facilities closed to end year

King is maintaining a “cautious and gradual” approach to its reopening. Township staff have been evaluating safe, contained and fiscally responsible measures in determining the re-opening plans of some indoor facilities, through to the end of 2020.

Commentary

Observations from the inside looking out

Looks, outward appearances, are for other people. A realization dawned on me the other day, one that may change the way we look at ourselves, or rather, glance outward. I don’t have a concrete idea of what I look like.

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

Letters to the Editor

