Headline News

More King homes will have internet access

September 23, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

More than 2,000 King Township homes will have increased internet access, thanks to improvements by Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service.
The service will be available to approximately 29,000 residences in York Region by the end of the year, including about 2,500 homes in King Township. Customers can check availability of the service at their home at Bell.ca/FastInternet. The site is continually updated as the service is expanded into new areas.
Bell vows to reach additional 80,000 homes by the end of 2020 and enhanced 50/10 speeds will be available to 350,000 homes.
“Bell’s Wireless Home Internet has been a game changer for Canadians in rural communities, bringing full broadband Internet access to traditionally underserved areas and regions previously unserved by any carrier,” said Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. “The Wireless Home Internet program is fully funded by Bell but also enabled by a federal government policy environment that fosters investment in critical network infrastructure. With COVID-19 underscoring the critical importance of high-speed Internet access for Canadians everywhere, and government support for enhanced investment, Bell is dedicating even more resources into expanding and enhancing our WHI network rollout to rural Canada.”
On Aug. 15, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains issued a statement regarding wholesale Internet rates set by the CRTC last year that are currently under review.
Minister Bains made it clear the CRTC’s rates could “undermine investment in high-quality networks, particularly in rural and remote areas.” He added that “incentives for ongoing investment, particularly to foster enhanced connectivity for those who are unserved or underserved, are a critical objective of the overall policies governing telecommunications, including these wholesale rates.”
King council and staff have been adamant proponents of providing increased service to all of King.
Council recently okayed staff recommendations to provide in-kind support to YorkNet and other providers who are applying for the Improving Connecting in Ontario (ICON) program.
“Staff will continue being actively engaged and proactive in supporting improved internet service in King through the ICON program and other potential future funding programs.”
Bell is on track to deliver WHI coverage to almost 50% of its target footprint by the end of 2020 with service for an additional 80,000 rural homes. More than 350,000 homes will have immediate access to enhanced 50/10 Internet access speeds (50 Megabits per second download/10 Mbps upload).
Exclusive to Bell, the innovative WHI service leverages Bell’s fibre and wireless networks to efficiently deliver broadband Internet access to smaller towns, rural communities and other hard-to-reach locations. WHI is already available to approximately 400,000 households in Ontario and Québec and is expected to ultimately reach a million homes in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba.
In response to COVID-19, Bell accelerated its WHI rollout plan to 137,000 more locations than originally planned. In July, Bell also announced it was doubling WHI download speeds to 50/10 this fall for approximately 300,000 homes and beginning our rollout in Atlantic Canada.
“We built WHI specifically to meet the needs of communities that have been tough to serve with traditional wireline and wireless connections, including the capacity for future upgrades that capitalize on innovations in 5G wireless as necessary spectrum becomes available,” said Stephen Howe, Bell’s Chief Technology Officer. “At the same time, we’re also continuing to roll our all-fibre network – the world’s fastest Internet technology – into more suburban and rural regions across Manitoba, Ontario, Québec and the Atlantic provinces. Together, Bell’s fibre and WHI networks are advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world, no matter where they may live.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

York Region updates COVID-19 dashboard to include schools

The Regional Municipality of York has added information on its COVID-19 dashboard to include suspect and confirmed cases in schools at york.ca/covid19dataProviding this data will ...

Galt Family Foundation aims to reward local volunteer work

When John and Sandra Galt first moved to King 20 years ago, they were immediately struck by the selflessness of the community’s volunteers. Volunteers formed the backbone of their son’s baseball league and daughter’s Girl Guide troop, and were the driving force behind family events like the Schomberg Fair and Main Street Christmas. Charity auctions and dinners, hosted by the local Lions Clubs, were another source of entertainment for the couple.

Time to lace up for the 10th annual Schomberg Country Run

The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment ...

Local girl raises funds to help zoo project

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Local artist challenges perceptions through illustrations

Giovannina Colalillo always wanted to be an artist, even as a young child. Born and raised in Toronto to creative parents who migrated from Italy, she moved to Schomberg 20 years ago with her husband and first child. “I was pregnant with my daughter at the time, and we wanted to raise our family in this quaint tight-knit community,” said Colalillo, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design who majored in illustration and art.

New King Bulletin e-newsletter to be published monthly

King Township has launched a brand new way of keeping citizens up-to-date on the latest King news. Called the King Bulletin, the e-newsletter will be ...

Council okays condo development in King City

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

King to keep some facilities closed to end year

King is maintaining a “cautious and gradual” approach to its reopening. Township staff have been evaluating safe, contained and fiscally responsible measures in determining the re-opening plans of some indoor facilities, through to the end of 2020.

James Morning and Sons celebrates 50th anniversary

James Morning worked for King Township for 10 years. A standard 7 to 5 job in the 1960s. He always had the ambition of beginning his own business on the side. Why not? It’s some extra money. Thoughts began percolating within in his mind. What if this business turned into something big? He could pass it down to his children and begin not just a business, but a generational enterprise.

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

Commentary

When will our social bubbles burst open?

As human creatures, none of us can live without relationships. We can’t survive in total isolation. There’s a huge difference between the distance that divides us and barren solitude. Forced isolation, or a confinement to our own social bubbles, may very well be our undoing.

We need the means to make a difference

We all have the power within us to make a difference and change the world. Our one act, donation and especially our vote can alter the future. Small daily baby steps can eventually lead to a long and productive journey. We probably make a difference each and every day, maybe more than we realize.

Facing adversity with nonchalant indifference

Lately, I’ve found myself being more apathetic, or at least mildly indifferent, to the goings-on around me. A few unforseen expenses, car repairs and events unfolding not as expected, have left me somewhat deflated. Along with that loss of air pressure is a feeling of “que sera, sera.”

Birthdays remind me of aged Limburger!

Clint Eastwood said aging can be fun if you simply lay back and enjoy it. Many others believe aging is much better than the alternative – dying! Of course, reaching a certain age has its benefits, not the least of which is a certain smidgen of wisdom. Like a fine wine, I’ve reached a decent vintage, even though no one is interested in this particular blend of middle age man stuff.

Consumers are in fight or flight mode

The fallout from the pandemic has infiltrated our wallets and purses. “We can’t afford that,” will likely become the new battle cry for average Canadians.

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open