King ready to start Phase 2, Contract 3 of Nobleton sewer works

September 23, 2020
King Township is about to start the third contract of the second phase of providing infrastructure for residents to connect to the municipal sewer system in Nobleton.
Phase 2, Contract 3 sanitary sewer and concurrent works in Nobleton will take place in and around the following roadways: Sheardown Drive, Dobson Court, Cain Court, Hazelbury Drive, Chamberlain Court, Russell Snider Drive, Witherspoon Way, Mactaggart Drive, Holden Drive, Robb Drive and McCutcheon Avenue affecting approximately 200 homes.
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to start later this month and is expected to take about 27 months to complete.
The entire project is estimated to cost just under $10 million and will be funded from the Township’s wastewater reserve. The estimated cost for each residence to hook up in this area is just under $26,000.
King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini said the project is another example of King’s commitment to not only maintaining but improving its municipal infrastructure system.
“We’ve just completed 35 kilometres of paving work around the Township,” Pellegrini said. “While that work was important and very visible, we have to continue to maintain and improve the infrastructure people don’t see, including our water and wastewater systems.”
Ward 2 Councillor David Boyd said the work is important in order to protect and preserve source drinking water and the environment as a whole.
“I am pleased that we are about to start work on a major municipal infrastructure investment,” said Boyd. “I know many residents are looking forward to the benefits associated with having a modern and reliable sewage disposal treatment system.”
Residents who have any questions about the project can visit http://majorprojects.king.ca/ or contact ServiceKing at 905-833-5321 or serviceking@king.ca.
For more information visit www.king.ca
