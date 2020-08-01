Lions, Berger, gear up for 2020 walk

September 16, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The pandemic has put a damper on many physical fundraisers.
But it hasn’t hindered the efforts of the Nobleton Lions Club, and community participants.
This year’s Walk for Dog Guides takes place on Sunday, Oct. 4.
The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a national fundraising walk held in approximately 300 communities across Canada. It raises funds to help train Dog Guides for Canadians with visual, hearing, medical or physical disabilities. Each Walk is organized by local volunteers with support from Lions Foundation of Canada. To date, the Walk has raised more than $18 million! Communities host walks in the spring and fall.
Last year, thanks to Bev Berger and to everyone who participated in the Nobleton Dog Guides walk, almost $10,000 was raised for this valuable outreach to the disabled.
This year, the local walk, organized by the Nobleton Lions Club and Friends of Lions Foundation of Canada, is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, at the Nobleton Library Gazebo. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk gets under way at 10 a.m. To protect everyone’s health, COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Masks are required at registration, but not on the walk. There is no registration fee and 100% of the funds you raise will go towards the cause.
Why participate in the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides?
To help provide Dog Guides at no cost to the growing number of Canadians who need them.
To enjoy a fun day out in your community. The event is pet friendly but you don’t need a dog to participate.
Everyone is welcome – all ages and abilities – and you are not required to complete the route to participate.
Berger has participated in walks since receiving her first dog guide in 1989.
“I am pleased to continue this unbroken tradition – my personal way of thanking the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides for years of mobility and independence.”
Berger said she’s happy to walk for those who can’t. If you like to support her, send her a donation to Bev Berger, 32 Simon Henry Ave., Nobleton, L0G 1N0
Since 1983, the lives of over 1,200 men, women and children from the age of 8 to 84, have been enriched by the services of specially trained Dog Guides from Lions Foundation of Canada.
For more information on the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, to donate, and to register for the Nobleton Walk, go to: https://www.walkfordogguides.com/locations/walk.cfm?ID=2377
To obtain sponsorship forms or make a donation in support of a specific walker, please contact Jim McDonald at 905-859-5216 email jmcdonald2556@rogers.com
In addition, the Lions Foundation of Canada invites you to become an active supporter and participant in this hands-on humanitarian service. You may visit the following website to donate and to receive more information on Lions Dog Guides: www.dogguides.com/index.html
