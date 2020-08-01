Time to lace up for the 10th annual Schomberg Country Run

September 9, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment to Indigenous issues.
The committee is planning a “best ever” event to honour Rev. Sheilagh’s life of service. Rev. Sheilagh was a very early voice in finding ways to help the people of Pikangikum, with the first Run in 2011. Over 9 years of runs, more than $50,000 has been raised for the Pikangikum Water Project and to support local ministry which included Rev. Sheilagh’s education and awareness projects.
In 2019 it was announced that Pikangikum’s needs were being met, and further funding not needed.
This year, in keeping with Rev. Sheilagh’s expressed wishes, 100% of the funds raised will go to Toronto Urban Native Ministry (TUNM), a joint project of the United Church of Canada and the Anglican Diocese of Toronto, and is located in Trinity Square, Toronto. Funds raised will be matched, dollar for dollar, through a generous donor to FaithWorks (a special outreach fund of the Anglican Diocese of Toronto).
The run will be a virtual event. Participants can run, walk, or stroll any time between Sept. 16 and 26. Participants may devise their own 5k route or follow the traditional route starting at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church in Schomberg available starting Sept. 16.
The entry fee for any individual is $25 which includes a free Schomberg Country Run mask (adult or youth size). The family registration fee of $50 covers all those residing in the same household as well as 3 masks.
The run opens at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 116 Church Street, Schomberg. On-site registration will be available, masks distributed, coffee and treats will be offered. The finale will be Saturday, Sept. 26 at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church starting at 9 a.m. On-site registration will again be available as well as mask pickup. Closing ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m.
Online registration is available on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/10th-anniversary-annual-schomberg-country-virtual-run-tickets-117354862553?aff=ebdssbdestsearch).
Additional information and forms are available on the Anglican Parish of Lloydtown website: https://www.anglicanparishoflloydtown.com/social-justice/schomberg-country-run/
