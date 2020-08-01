Local girl raises funds to help zoo project

The Anglican Parish of Lloydtown is holding the 10th Annual Schomberg Country Run this September to commemorate the late Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth and her commitment ...

Six-year-old Charlotte Killman can’t wait to see the new Orangutan outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo. As a participant in the Toronto Oasis ZooRun, she is helping raise funds for the project.

Giovannina Colalillo always wanted to be an artist, even as a young child. Born and raised in Toronto to creative parents who migrated from Italy, she moved to Schomberg 20 years ago with her husband and first child. “I was pregnant with my daughter at the time, and we wanted to raise our family in this quaint tight-knit community,” said Colalillo, a graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design who majored in illustration and art.

King Township has launched a brand new way of keeping citizens up-to-date on the latest King news. Called the King Bulletin, the e-newsletter will be ...

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

King is maintaining a “cautious and gradual” approach to its reopening. Township staff have been evaluating safe, contained and fiscally responsible measures in determining the re-opening plans of some indoor facilities, through to the end of 2020.

James Morning worked for King Township for 10 years. A standard 7 to 5 job in the 1960s. He always had the ambition of beginning his own business on the side. Why not? It’s some extra money. Thoughts began percolating within in his mind. What if this business turned into something big? He could pass it down to his children and begin not just a business, but a generational enterprise.

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.