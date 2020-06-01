General News

Council okays condo development in King City

August 20, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City.
Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.
The six-storey building will contain 284 units, two levels of underground parking and surface parking, outdoor shared amenities spaces, along with roof terraces, balconies and patios.
Currently, 171 of those units will be one-bedroom, while 59 will include a den and 42 will be two-bedroom units. There will be 11 three-bedroom condos and one bachelor. The building keeps its initial C-shape and has become a complete six-storey structure on all sides.
Proponents made additional changes to the project, from its initial public meeting at council.
Underground parking has increased to 447 spaces. The main entrance has shifted to face the intersection of King Road and Banner Lane and the south side planting strip has increased to three metres. Planter features will be installed on tiered south-facing balconies to address privacy and overlook concerns.
The project will contain some sustainable features, including a green/white roof, electric vehicle charging spaces, and individual water and hydro metres in each unit.
The one-hectare site is located on the southeast corner of King Road and Banner Lane (former King Township office site). Four existing properties back onto the site on Banner Lane. The fire hall and King City Secondary School are just to the east.
Under the new Official Plan (pending approval by York Region), the property remains in the village core designation, which allows for medium density residential development. While the new OP allows for a maximum of three storeys, there is an allowance for six storeys, as long as certain conditions are met. These include that the building is compatible in the area and has sufficient setbacks and buffers. Staff noted the plan’s height and density will be consistent with the policies in the new Official Plan.
Provincial policy does mandate more intensity in existing urban areas and King does lack mixed housing and apartment units.
Staff pointed out the population forecast for King to 2031 sees an additional 8,600 residents. York alloted King 920 more units. This application will contribute 30% of the Township’s intensification target.
Township staff have worked with Zancor on some of the changes. Staff are asking that more green features be incorporated into the zoning bylaw. When the project was first unveiled, there was some concern about the rear setback and impact on existing neigbours. The developers have agreed to stick to the standard, 3-metre buffer. A 1.8-metre-high privacy fence will also be added.
The units at the rear will also be tiered above the third floor.
The revamped plan actually provides more parking than required. As well, outdoor amenity space has been increased to exceed minimums. An outdoor courtyard area exceeds 800 square metres and the roof top area will be more than 1,000 square metres.
Staff did admit that the visual impacts of taller buildings like this one “require careful consideration.”
The building will be placed up against the boulevard and it steps down in height towards the rear. This tiered effect achieves a 45-degree angular plane from the lot line and will effectively minimize privacy and overlook concerns.
“In practice, this means that the building will not infringe on a sight line of a person standing at the south property line looking upward at a 45-degree angle.”
Buffer and planting areas, according to staff, will also minimize the impacts of the building’s height. Zancor has agreed to incorporate urban design and architecture techniques to address visual impacts.
Staff said materials used, such as brick, precast concrete, metal and glass “is an effective design approach to integrating larger buildings where lower building forms are prevalent.”
The impact of density is also addressed by placing parking underground, freeing up the site for enhanced landscaping and amenity spaces.
Patios on the ground level adjacent to King Road contribute to what staff call “an interactive streetscape.”
The building elevations have been broken up using articulation, step backs and balconies to a contribute to a “dynamic building facade, while minimizing the impacts of building mass on the street and surrounding lands.”
The increased number of units does mean increased traffic. Forecasts put the number of peak morning trips at 25 inbound and 70 outbound, moving to 74 inbound and 47 outbound on peak afternoons.
Studies will look at intersection improvements and a possible left-turn.
Staff supported the new design, noting it meets density requirements and the new design fits in better with the existing community. It also provides desirable housing options and a greater range of choices.
This will be the largest single development in the core area.
The plan drew praise from councillors and at least one member of the public.
Resident Susan Beharriell hoped the building can lead the way, and be the first net zero impact building in King. She urged Zancor to build this “the right way and make a difference.”
Consultant Don Given noted Zancor has made significant changes since it first presented the proposal and has listened to the public.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer is pleased the developer has utilized many environmental initiatives.
“It’s set to be a first-class development,” she said, something King City residents should be thrilled about.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Council okays condo development in King City

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

James Morning and Sons celebrates 50th anniversary

James Morning worked for King Township for 10 years. A standard 7 to 5 job in the 1960s. He always had the ambition of beginning his own business on the side. Why not? It’s some extra money. Thoughts began percolating within in his mind. What if this business turned into something big? He could pass it down to his children and begin not just a business, but a generational enterprise.

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Commentary

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open