Nobleton Lakes hosts the PGAO Championship

August 20, 2020 · 0 Comments
Head Golf Professional Stefan Kerr (left) and Director of Golf/Tournament Coordinator Jon Moss (right) present the trophy to Victor Ciesielski (middle) following his exceptional -6 score in the PGA of Ontario tournament.
By Robert Belardi
It’s not every day a public golf course hosts a prestigious event like the PGA of Ontario.
It is, in fact, usually meant for membership golf courses to take the reins. It’s not for precedence or anything like that. It’s easier to relay to the club’s cohort, their course will be hosting a prestigious event. Who doesn’t like that kind of stuff, knowing your course is up for hosting pro golfers?
But, since COVID-19 landed on Canada’s green, things, weren’t exactly easy and membership courses, took a hit.
Cue, Nobleton Lakes Golf Club.
“It’s good PR, to know that there is amazing public golf courses out there that can provide a championship level golf course and we certainly stepped up to the plate. Our superintendent Jason Bindi has done a wonderful job getting the golf course ready. We had nothing but positive reviews from all of our golfers,” said Director of Golf/Tournament Coordinator, Jon Mozes.
Mozes says he received plenty of emails last Wednesday morning from golfers, praising the conditions of the course. Not bad for a public course that hosts roughly 300 players every day.
Mozes also says this might change the minds of the PGA of Ontario to consider public golf courses.
“This might change their tune, if other golf courses step up good for them. I know we’re going to put our hat in the ring again on a yearly basis because we really enjoyed it. Our public enjoyed it because they’ve got to play this golf course in the best conditions we’ve ever had.”
The players were representatives of their own golf club all across the province. Some are head golf pros, general managers or teaching professionals participating.
Players had to pay an entry fee to play and the top 25 players earned prize money in the end.
The tournament lasted two rounds last Monday and Tuesday and Victor Ciesielski from Galt Country Club Limited, walked away with a victory with a -6, shooting 68 on the first day and 70 on the second. Ciesielski won the grand prize $5,500 dollars.
“He’s played in a Canadian Open. The man can get his ball around; he’s a real nice-young gentleman, and he’s a well deserving champion.”
Dan Payton from Oliver’s Nest and David Sheman from Emerald Hills Golf Club finished -2. Colin Murray (Great Lakes Tour), Nick Kenney (The National) and Keir Smith (The National) tied for fourth place at -1.
The tournament was sponsored by Taylor Made and Adidas along with other local sponsors for the two days.
Public golfers, were permitted to begin playing Tuesday afternoon once the tournament was finished.
