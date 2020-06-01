Headline News

King to keep some facilities closed to end year

August 20, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King is maintaining a “cautious and gradual” approach to its reopening.
Township staff have been evaluating safe, contained and fiscally responsible measures in determining the re-opening plans of some indoor facilities, through to the end of 2020.
Based on continued efforts to contain transmission risks and adhere to public health guidelines, as well as uncertainties with the anticipated risk of a second wave this fall, for the safety of the public and staff, King is focusing on gradually reopening a limited number of indoor facilities this fall.
“We need to be mindful that the virus is very much still active,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Right now, I feel that the cautious approach is the best approach. All the hard work that helped flatten the curve can be undone if we don’t remain disciplined in our actions. This means we need to continue wearing masks and practicing physical distancing and good hygiene.”
At this time, King Township is focusing its efforts on further expanding service levels through a limited reopening some of its indoor recreational amenities this fall, in a phased, cautious approach.
Although the Municipal Centre will continue to be closed to the public to the end of 2020, staff will be introducing future “in-person, by appointment only” services, including commissioning, marriage licensing services, garbage bag tag and bin purchases. Details of these services will be announced in early September.
Indoor recreational facilities will be evaluated for potential phased re-opening later this year, subject to continued containment of COVID-19. Only those that can practically provide for future indoor recreational programs in a safe and realistic service model. Subject to this evaluation, the Township’s intent is to pilot the reopening of one facility in October (subject to user demands, viability of programs).
Subject to facility audits, operational plans that meet all health and safety guidelines, as well as financial impact and feasibility of operating responsibly, further announcements will follow. Staff is working closely with the recreational facility user groups to assess their needs, as they too are evaluating if/how they can effectively offer fall/winter programs to their participants. Additional arena capacity may be considered subject to demand and based on these discussions.
Any indoor facility used by the public will be subject to York Region’s requirements of mandatory face coverings/face masks. Caution and prioritization of safety is at the forefront of decisions being made.
King continues to expand virtual services, introducing innovative ways to continue to service our residents and businesses conveniently and safely. Introducing safe indoor public services and safe indoor recreational programs will be considered and phased, as we continue to adjust with the evolving pandemic.
The government is strongly recommending everyone to continue following public health advice, including practising physical distancing with those outside your household or social circle (up to 10 people), wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so, staying home when ill, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. These measures are critical as more Ontarians return to work and access more businesses and services.
For more information, please visit our King Township COVID-19 Information Hub for all the latest updates at covid19.king.ca.



         

Community News

Council okays condo development in King City

Zancor Homes was given the green light to proceed with their six-storey condo development in King City. Councillors approved Zancor’s Official Plan amendment, allowing the height and densities associated with the project.

James Morning and Sons celebrates 50th anniversary

James Morning worked for King Township for 10 years. A standard 7 to 5 job in the 1960s. He always had the ambition of beginning his own business on the side. Why not? It’s some extra money. Thoughts began percolating within in his mind. What if this business turned into something big? He could pass it down to his children and begin not just a business, but a generational enterprise.

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Commentary

Dreams are necessary in our life’s journey

Supertramp, in its 1974 hit, criticized someone for being “nothing but a dreamer,” and not making their dreams come true by acting on them. It can be argued that tomorrow is, in fact, today’s “dream” for it has yet to transpire.

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

