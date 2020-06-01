Sports

Reintroducing school sports will have to wait

August 12, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

Schools will have to deal with organized team sports this fall. The York school board and St. Andrew’s College have shed some light on what the fall season will look like.
When Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the reopening of schools in Ontario two weeks ago with specific plans at the elementary and the high school level, there were also very explicit details pertaining to where all the money is going to be invested.
A total of $308.7 million, is going to be used to purchase PPE, more staffing such as 1,200 custodians, cleaning supplies, health and safety, cleaning and PPE for transportation services through the school, testing capacity, 500 nurses, mental health and special needs students.
By and large, sports will have to wait.
“We’ve been told specifically for right now, there are no extracurriculars right now. That doesn’t mean it will be for the year. That’s not what is being said. What is being said, is a wait and see thing and that makes sense to me, even as a coach,” said Bradley Matwijec, the head coach of King City Secondary School’s hockey and soccer team, as well as the physical education and weight training teacher.
It does make sense. Why would the school board bring sports back when students aren’t even in the classroom yet?
While Matwijec continues to receive information every single day from the York Region District School Board (YRDSB), Sick Kids and the ministry have held conversations regarding a number of sports that may be deemed unsafe to return to play.
Football and wrestling have been discussed. And that makes sense, too. Who wants to grab another individual right now and forcefully bring them to the ground while sweat droplets are coursing mid-air right to vital entry points into the body such as the eyes, nose and the mouth?
Probably nobody. Realistically, it’s not the time for that now.
What has been mentioned to return is indeed soccer and hockey. Matwijec said that students may be required to wear a plastic face shield while playing hockey for this season if it does, indeed return. Soccer is outdoors and although Matwijec says he is nervous and will coach it, there are still are potential health implications and the fact that the boys’ season, would traditionally begin in September.
Matwijec guesses that the school board will look into a decision after one month in school.
“It’s all going to be what the numbers dictate,” Matwijec said.
“They’re talking about a vaccine in December. So, what, if the vaccine doesn’t come until January. Doesn’t matter. That’s going to solve a lot of problems when it comes to the sports.”
As for the private school division, the CISAA has their return to sport plans, return to sport staircase and a proposed multi-phased approach that looks at bringing sports back as soon as possible by stage. The league confirmed, their staged process is not the same as the provincial government’s.

In the Multi-Phased Approach, the CISAA looks to bring back low risk sports such as swimming and cross country as well as individual sports in class and intramural sports within the schools. The organization, looks to ease the return of moderate-risk sports such as basketball and soccer. Modified practices would begin for higher risk such as football, wrestling, lacrosse and dance when deemed safe to do so.
These three documents were highlighted within St. Andrew’s College’s return to school guidelines.
On The Country Day School’s website, there’s no mention of a return to sport just yet. Patrons could anticipate it might look very similar to St. Andrew’s College’s return to athletics guidelines, with sports such as yoga, spin, track and field and mountain biking all being considered.
St. Andrew’s will also allow for open gym sessions supervised by a SAC faculty member and intra-school leagues are being looked at as well.
The YRDSB is considering gym classes in limited capacity and pushing for classes to be outdoors. Sports, such as tennis, ultimate frisbee, soccer and other outdoor activities are being considered.
What every adolescent also needs is a leader for their mental, physical and social fitness.
“Right now, what we need is leadership. We need leadership right from the Ford government, from the school board, from our unions and the teacher level. The teacher level is huge. That’s what the kids are looking for they need leadership right.”
Matwijec is urging that the care of the students is of the utmost importance. Students’ education through sport is lost for now, and the things we need remember and what forges who we are, are the experiences with our friends, the repour from our coaches, the memories in the game and the respect of your opponent.
Whenever the school boards decide to discuss a plan to implement the game and should the novel coronavirus remain as far away from schools as possible, these factors must be considered.
Health is a priority, there’s no question. No debate.
If it can be done, for a lot of these students sports is more than a game and it’s a part of their development just like the books.
Sports were permitted within the return to school announcement, as long as they adhere to all physical distancing protocols, all equipment is cleaned and areas are sanitized.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

James Morning and Sons celebrates 50th anniversary

James Morning worked for King Township for 10 years. A standard 7 to 5 job in the 1960s. He always had the ambition of beginning his own business on the side. Why not? It’s some extra money. Thoughts began percolating within in his mind. What if this business turned into something big? He could pass it down to his children and begin not just a business, but a generational enterprise.

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Commentary

Will we all be gone without a trace?

One minute we’re here, the next moment we’re gone. Nothing, not a trace. It was if we were never here. Other than trinkets, baubles, clothes and a mess in the bathroom, when we vanish from the face of the earth very little of ourselves remains. Hollow, material things, made by strangers, adorn our walls and shelves. Not very reassuring, not one bit.

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open