King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.