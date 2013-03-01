Commentary

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

August 6, 2020   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?”
What am I and what do I mean to you?
This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school.
That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980.
What do I mean to you?
In the broader sense, this question begs for details about our essence, our inner being, our MO if you will.
On a more intimate level, it asks the much deeper question of what lies deep inside the human heart. What do I mean to you?
If you ask this of your spouse, your soul mate, you expect a certain list of answers. You mean the world to me, is one often quoted. I love you to the moon and back. But wait, my dear, this was not the question. What do I mean to you?
“Everything” springs to mind. “You mean everything. Without you I would be lost.”
Emotions. Love.
A quote I came across recently described love not so much as a “feeling” but a series of actions. Showing someone how we feel is vitally important. “Feeling” love is something we have inside, but unless it’s adequately expressed, it just bobs around in our innards, bouncing off those noodle-like things in our brain.
But just how do we answer the “who am I” question for ourselves?
I’m not sure that we can.
I am a husband, father, uncle, son-in-law and brother-in-law. I am a journalist. I am a homeowner, taxpayer, driver, consumer. I like to BBQ and drink frosty, tasty beverages in the summer. I am compassionate, considerate, generous and a problem-solver. I like to help people. I am also overweight, have less-than-perfect eyesight and I have selective hearing.
But these are “what” I am not “who.” The ingredients of a cake alone do not the final product make.
Someone else may say Mark is a great writer; has a sense of humour and likes to wear colourful, loud shirts in the summer. He’s a helluva guy.
But those things could all apply to several other people, maybe even thousands of others. These are not necessarily unique qualities.
Are we who we think we are? What am I?
I am a combination of molecules, water, various chemicals, salt and a set of electrical impulses that combine to form a unique human being. But is that enough? Does that set me apart from the crowd?
We are fragile. We are emotional critters and we want to be liked.
I remember when I wore a younger man’s clothes.
I recall taking photos at a fundraising fashion show and saw a very distinguished gentleman walk down the runway. I had to have that outfit, so the next day I went to a nice men’s shop in Bolton. The fedora, red and back silk scarf and London Fog trench coat made up the ensemble.
I wore it frequently that fall and into the winter months. Back then I also tended to wear several gold rings on each hand.
After a few months, my colleague at the time mentioned someone at the township offices said I resembled a pimp.
Not the look I was going for!
I mention this only because our outward appearance can impact the impression we leave on others. Since I was not a pimp, was I merely seeking attention, or did I go overboard in trying to impress others? Was I compensating? Was this really me?
Maybe we spend our entire lives chiselling away at our self-image, that granite slab of ourselves. I think mine is missing a few chunks here and there.
Are we constantly reinventing ourselves?
My wife and I celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 5. I penned my “renewed vows,” but I avoided the philosophical meanderings.
However, when a couple takes stock and looks at their relationship, there are many aspects that round out this partnership. Our relationships, like humans themselves, constantly change, and move like the ebbs and flows of a mountain stream. Granted, some are like Niagara Falls!
But we are not stagnant and we actually evolve over the years. Part of this evolution comes with maturity, experience and life’s challenges. But a lot comes directly from our “better halves” as well as our children. As parents we have to adapt, manage, schedule, alter, deal with and absorb.
Sure, there have been times when Kim and I felt like Gumby, and were being stretched too far. There have been many phone calls in the middle of the night, but fortunately, we haven’t had any calls from law enforcement.
Yes we are resilient, but are also frail, and our strength and faith are often tested. Often, we just can’t do it alone.
And that’s where our anchors come in. While they may not always like the responsibility, our “rocks” provide order, a sense of calm and normalcy.
Kim is the level-headed problem-solver. I’m the grumpy, reluctant doer. I agree it’s not the best trade-off but most of the time it works.
Kim is the listener, the one who tries to teach as much as she loves. She often gives us a new way of looking at things. I’m more of a pragmatist, a fact-based drill sergeant without the stripes. I’m often ignored.
In the hustle and bustle of everyday life and rescuing our kids from their latest trauma, it’s easy to get lost. We give up something to become more than we are.
I don’t think I can adequately describe the love I feel for my wife. I’ve tried, hundreds of times in my life, to scribble down poems, short stories and columns, addressing just how important my wife is to me. Again, I think it all comes down to this: my “what do we mean to each other?”
Maybe it’s a question we really don’t need to answer. Perhaps we can just look into our eyes, nod in agreement and embrace the moment, embrace who we’ve become together.
From this ball of salt water and short circuits, love ya Kim!



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King mourns loss of Wilson Markle

The King community has lost a kind soul. Kingscross resident Wilson Markle passed away recently. He was 82. “I am extremely saddened by his passing, he was a good friend,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

King duo climbing the stairway to success, literally!

From the basement to the top floor, a King City duo are working their way to the top with their new business. Ben and Mark McLean created Benji Sleep, an online business with one simple mission – to provide the softest bed sheets, at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door.

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Ontario prepares for the safe reopening of schools

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Commentary

We’re constantly reinventing ourselves

“Qui suis-je et que signifie-je pour vous?” What am I and what do I mean to you? This was the opening line of a poem I wrote in French class in high school. That sentiment is as relevant today as it was back in 1980. What do I mean to you?

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Living in a world of “no longers”

We’re all hearing about the “new normal.” While catchy, I don’t think it’s a thing. Our behaviour now, and in post-COVID-19 Canada, will definitely be “new.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open