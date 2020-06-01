General News

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

July 29, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini joined members of the King Chamber of Commerce last week in a virtual Zoom session, discussing the supports and challenges faced by businesses.
King’s economic development division, led by Jamie Smyth, developed resources for a business information page on EconomicKing.ca website. The resources re updated regularly, often hourly, as new information becomes available.
Economic development staff have been conducting daily, one-on-one phone calls and reaching out to the business community to get a handle on their needs.
The ShopKING page lists essential business offering physically distant shopping options. Social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter were created to promote essential services that were open and operating.
Staff noted they saw unique visitors to the website triple once the resources for businesses and ShopKing pages went up. Unique visitors hit a high of 1,709 in April.
Township staff sent out COVID-19 support email to King’s business community.
Staff met with the Schomberg Business Management Committee to discuss COVID-19 resources and programs available to Schomberg’s Main Street businesses.
They also developed the Northern York Region Business Recovery Centre, with economic development partners across the region and in all northern 6 municipalities. King staff also meets weekly (virtually) with ED colleagues.
Staff pointed out they sent out Community Improvement Plan (CIP) mail to 340 property owners and business owners located in village core areas and are eligible for grants available in our CIP program. This promotion of the program has resulted in multiple CIP inquiries and some CIP application submissions.
Approximately $60,000 is available for CIP granting to eligible businesses over the next 5 months.
An additional $20,000 to be dispersed and granted through our CIP Grant program is anticipated to be reallocated from York Region’s Innovation Investment Reserve Fund to King Township within the next few weeks.
King also developed a temporary COVID-19 patio program and application process for restaurants looking to expand their existing patios and/or to create new temporary patios on private lands to help increase capacity and sales.
They are developing a temporary public land patio pilot program for Main Street in Schomberg. This is for restaurants in need of patios located on public lands to help increase their capacity and sales while ensuring physical distancing is possible.
In the bigger picture, King has improved 35 kilometres of local roads and millions have been invested in streetscaping projects.
The new King Township Public Library Branch and Seniors Centre in King City is expected to open in early August.
Economic Development staff will be working with the Chamber Board on the 2021 version of Business and Community Directory scheduled to come out in late November.
The Township will be working with the Chamber board to establish a more formal and focused partnership with various initiatives in support of a viable and prosperous business environment and local economy. i.e. ShopKING campaign.
A review and update of King’s Community Improvement Plan is being prepared and will come before council this fall. It will be recommending a broader geographic area and range of eligible physical improvement for businesses. (Township wide).
King’s Community Tourism Plan Refresh, that was being worked on with a stakeholder committee pre-COVID, will be reignited later this summer and focus on recovery and adaptation in support of our tourism hospitality and recreation businesses. It is expected this will go to council this fall for endorsement.
The final Schomberg Main Street Revitalization Strategy will be presented to council this fall. It has been transitioning from development into implementation and action. The strategy identified 65 action items that are in various stages of progress with several completed.
The Main Street Schomberg Streetscaping Renewal design work (Action Item 4) has begun and it is anticipated will be entering a community consultation and engagement stage in the early fall.
A new, more user friendly www.king.ca website with more on-line and digital services will be launched in the fall of 2020.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King doing its part to help with economic recovery

While all eyes are fixed on provincial and federal support through the pandemic, King Township has risen to the challenge. King officials and staff have been pulling out all the stops since the pandemic hit hard.

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Ontario prepares for the safe reopening of schools

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Campaign urges residents to ‘Shop Main Street’

Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort. King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.

King joins Digital Main Street’s ShopHERE to support local businesses

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Commentary

We’re not equipped to deal with the passage of time

We’ve all had the feeling that some days drag on like we’re walking in mud, while others fly by. We know that time doesn’t change, so it must be our perception, right? Our brains and bodies are complex, indeed.

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Living in a world of “no longers”

We’re all hearing about the “new normal.” While catchy, I don’t think it’s a thing. Our behaviour now, and in post-COVID-19 Canada, will definitely be “new.”

Understanding our concept of the passage of time

“Why can’t things stay the way they are?” asked the young inquisitive boy. “Because of the passage of time,” was the learned response. “Time? What does that have to do with anything?” What indeed.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open