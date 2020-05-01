Headline News

York joins regions moving to Stage 3 Friday

July 22, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is allowing seven more regions to enter Stage 3 on Friday, increasing the number of businesses and public spaces that will reopen across the province.
This decision was made in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and is based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower or low transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management, and a significant increase in testing.
York, along with Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton and Niagara will move forward. These regions will join the 24 public health regions that entered into Stage 3 on July 17. For more information on the restrictions that will remain in place during Stage 3, as well as the public health and workplace safety restrictions necessary to keep people safe, visit Ontario.ca/reopen.
Peel (nearby Caledon) will remain in Stage 2 at this time.
The details were provided Monday afternoon by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance.
“We’re working with communities across the province to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help more businesses safely and responsibly hang up their ‘Open for Business’ sign,” said Premier Ford. “While we want as many people back to work and taking home a paycheque again as possible, it’s important for everyone ― no matter what stage your community is in ― to remain on guard and keep following the public health advice. By working together, we can keep new case numbers down and ensure all of Ontario can enter Stage 3 when it’s safe to do so.”
Ontario will continue to assess trends in the public health indicators to determine when these final public health unit regions can progress to Stage 3. The Chief Medical Officer of Health and public health experts also continue to closely monitor the evolving situation to advise when public health restrictions can be further loosened or if they need to be tightened.
“Building on the success of the regional approach in the previous two stages and based on the positive public health trends we are seeing, we are ready to move more regions across the province into Stage 3,” said Minister Elliott. “Entering Stage 3 does not mean the fight against COVID-19 is over. We all must remain vigilant and continue following public health advice to ensure the progress we have made so far in stopping the spread will not be undone.”
Businesses not able to open or resume full activities due to Stage 3 restrictions, or businesses that have ideas to safely amend Stage 3 restrictions or requirements, can visit Ontario.ca/reopen to submit a reopening proposal. Government and public health officials will review proposals and contact businesses for feedback or clarifications. Proposals may inform the potential loosening of restrictions as Stage 3 progresses. Proposals will receive initial feedback within 10 days of submission. A sector could be allowed to reopen or resume Stage 3 activities based on proposals submitted by businesses.
“I’m impressed by how seriously business owners are taking the public health advice and how easy they made it for their customers to take precautions,” said Minister Phillips. “By providing plenty of space to physically distance, keeping hand sanitizer by the door, and maintaining records for contact tracing, they’re playing a vital role helping fight COVID-19. We’re all doing our part and making it easy for others to do the same.”
As the province carefully reopens, the health and well-being of Ontarians remains a top priority. The government is strongly recommending everyone to continue following public health advice, including practising physical distancing with those outside your household or social circle, wearing a face covering when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so, staying home when ill, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. These measures are critical as more Ontarians return to work and access more businesses and services.
For regions in Stage 3, gathering limits will increase to a maximum of 50 people indoors and a maximum of 100 people outdoors, with physical distancing in place. Gathering limits apply to all social gatherings and events, as well as some higher risk activities and venues. Gathering limits do not apply to settings such as beaches, parks, restaurants and bars, but measures to enable physical distancing may limit capacity at any given time.
Some municipalities have implemented additional restrictions or requirements, such as mandatory face coverings in commercial establishments and all indoor public places. Check your local public health unit’s or local municipality’s website.
For questions on restrictions that will remain in place during Stage 3, review the Stage 3 Emergency Order on the emergency information portal or call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.
The province has set up a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory, where employers can find suppliers who sell personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to support a safe reopening of their workplaces.
Testing is available at any of the province’s 144 assessment centres currently open. To find your closest assessment centre, please visit Ontario.ca/coronavirus.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Ontario prepares for the safe reopening of schools

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Campaign urges residents to ‘Shop Main Street’

Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort. King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.

King joins Digital Main Street’s ShopHERE to support local businesses

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Dyson really ups the ante in home cleaning with V11

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine. Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier. The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum. Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.

Commentary

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Living in a world of “no longers”

We’re all hearing about the “new normal.” While catchy, I don’t think it’s a thing. Our behaviour now, and in post-COVID-19 Canada, will definitely be “new.”

Understanding our concept of the passage of time

“Why can’t things stay the way they are?” asked the young inquisitive boy. “Because of the passage of time,” was the learned response. “Time? What does that have to do with anything?” What indeed.

Isolation forces inward reflection

We casually toss around phrases like “taking stock” and “glancing inward,” or even “taking time to reflect.” These can be nasty things, especially when they’re forced. As isolation stretched out seven, eight, nine weeks, our nerves frayed and our patience has been tested. We’ve likely been frustrated to say the least. We know exactly what the culprit is and yet this doesn’t help our mental state one iota. Almost everyone would admit to being stretched to the limit in recent weeks, like a modern-day Gumby.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open