Headline News

MTO updates EA for GTA West corridor

July 22, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The Ministry of Transportation is proposing a regulation to update the existing environmental assessment process for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) West Transportation Corridor. The regulation would create a new streamlined process for assessing potential environmental impacts of the project, as well as consulting on it.
And the public has a chance to submit its comments and concerns.
As part of the government’s Made-in-Ontario Plan commitment to modernize the 50-year old environmental assessment program, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is proposing a regulation to update the existing environmental assessment process for corridor.
The proposed regulation would create a new streamlined process for assessing potential environmental impacts of the project, as well as consulting on it.
The new process would eliminate duplication while maintaining environmental protection. For example, it would include a requirement to complete field investigations and collect technical information for documentation in the Environmental Conditions report, an Environmental Impact Assessment report, and an Early Works report.
Stage 1 of the GTA West environmental assessment study (Systems Planning) recommended a Transportation Development Strategy (TDS), which was completed in November 2012. This strategy identified the need for more road capacity beyond optimizing the existing transportation network, widening existing highways, and the transit expansion projects identified by Metrolinx.
Stage 2 of the environmental assessment study (Route Planning and Preliminary Design) is currently under way. Building on the recommendations from Stage 1, the GTA West environmental assessment study will identify the route, determine interchange locations, and complete the preliminary design for a new transportation corridor within the Route Planning Study Area. The new multimodal transportation corridor will include:
* A 400-series highway.

  • Transitway and potential goods movement priority features extending from Highway 400 (between Kirby Road and King-Vaughan Road) in the east to the Highway 401/407 ETR interchange area in the west.
    Shortened timelines would speed up completion of the preliminary design phase of the project, providing earlier confirmation of the transportation corridor to local communities, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. More broadly, this could allow construction to start earlier, which would ease congestion in the study area more quickly from its intersection with Highway 400 west to its intersection with Highway401/407 ETR.
    Modifying the existing environmental assessment process for the GTA West Transportation Corridor project would lead to more efficient design and construction phases and provide flexibility for the delivery model selected in the future.
    Under the proposed regulation, the MTO would still be required to complete preliminary/detail design and consultation as a requirement of conditions outlined in the regulation. This streamlined process would require the MTO to prepare an Environmental Conditions report. This report would be documentation of all work completed from the start of the project up until the completion of the preliminary design phase. The report would help expedite timelines and provide certainty in the process, which in turn would support selection of the future delivery model.
    The realigned GTA West Corridor proposal is welcomed by King councillors.
    Councillors lauded the new route alignment, which protects lands for a further multimodal transportation corridor. The new route swings further north into Caledon before dipping south through Vaughan, connecting with Highway 427 near Nashville Road. It then continues east south of the King-Vaughan Road, connecting to Highway 400 north of Kirby Road.
    Certain parts of the GTA West Transportation Corridor project are expected to be ready for construction earlier than other parts of the highway.This streamlined environmental assessment process would shorten the project schedule by completing the preliminary design study in 2022 instead of 2023 or beyond. It would also remove duplication between Environmental Assessment Act requirements and other specific legislation, as well as the MTO standards and practices, while maintaining environmental considerations.
    The proposed regulation would save time by allowing the ministry to apply for, and obtain permits and approvals required for construction. These approvals would be subject to consultation or other requirements associated with those processes, and to meeting the requirements set out in the regulation.
    Visit https://ero.ontario.ca/notice/019-1882 to submit comments.


         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Resident helps people reconnect

A Kingscross native has found an innovative way to help people reconnect. Dana Clark created “Cool To Connect,” an interactive card game of sorts. Connection Cards, made by Cool To Connect, are an interactive and innovative set of 52 cards that will give you the tools to enhance your human-to-human experiences and connections.

Nobleton girl stars in ‘Feel The Beat’ Netflix film

Carina Battrick has had quite a few luxurious birthdays in the past two years. The Nobleton resident recently starred in a Netflix original film “Feel The Beat” released last month. “She had to audition and last summer, exactly a year ago, she was cast,” said her mother, Anna Battrick.

Harbridge joins Southlake board of directors

A dedicated King volunteer has joined the Southlake Foundation’s board of directors. Former president of King minor hockey Kelly Harbridge, is one of the three new board members.

Community mourns the passing of Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth

The King community has lost a truly unique soul. The Rev. Sheilagh Ashworth passed away Sunday morning (June 28) Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston. She was 50.

Council aiming for zero tax increase for 2021

King council understands the harsh economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. To ease the burden on King households, councillors rejected a staff recommendation for a 2.88% tax hike next year. Instead, they directed staff to come up with a budget with an increase as close to zero as possible.

Schomberg Quality Meats celebrates 30th anniversary

Long-time residents of the area may remember Schomberg Quality Meats’ grand opening in 1990: with a line of people snaking down the street, eager to nab a $1 hot dog and pop, it was a certainly a sight to behold. Today, three decades later, Schomberg Quality Meats is celebrating another milestone, with no sign of stopping.

Ontario prepares for the safe reopening of schools

Hopes are that Ontario students will return to the classrooms this fall. School boards across the province are asked to plan out three different scenarios, and the Province has increased funding to allow them some flexibility.

Campaign urges residents to ‘Shop Main Street’

Local business is getting a boost thanks to a combined effort. King Township’s “Shop Main Street” marketing campaign, as part of its Main Street Revitalization project, got a boost with some poignant posies, carrying messages to shop locally.

King joins Digital Main Street’s ShopHERE to support local businesses

To help support local small businesses, King Township is joining the ShopHERE program, with a goal of helping local businesses sell online this year.ShopHERE, powered ...

Dyson really ups the ante in home cleaning with V11

Our recent seclusion has likely led to a more meticulous household cleaning routine. Keeping our homes spotless and free of allergens helps us breathe a bit easier. The most common tool against dust, dander and dirt is our trusted vacuum. Just as we embrace our smart phones and devices, we have a new tool in our arsenal. Dyson has once again upped the game with its smart V11 Absolute cordless vacuum.

Commentary

‘Simplifying’ is more important than ever

How many times have we heard the expression “less is more?” How many times have we given it any heed? We’ve had ample opportunity to let this concept sink in over the past few months.

Unfortunate encounter with deer changes everything

It’s funny, you know, how things can change in an instant. One minute you’re driving home from a day at the beach and the next you encounter one of nature’s cutest mammals. When you meet a deer in the road, the animal almost always wins.

Perfect time to get out and explore Ontario

With many vacation plans on the back burner this summer, it may be the ideal opportunity to get out and explore this province of ours. Last summer, our family travelled to Prince Edward County for the first time and I was amazed and surprised.

Rushing to return to what, exactly?

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted world-wide, there’s a mad dash to get out and return to “normal.” But there’s the rub, as the Bard once said. There is no “normal,” at least not at this point. We should, as many suggest, consider which parts of normal we’re rushing back to.

I realize I’m no longer a ‘spring chicken’

I came to a startling realization recently, one undoubtedly exacerbated by the CVOID-19 pandemic. I’m not as young as I used to be! And the beautifully straight, flowing locks that adorned my elongated head are thinning.

Economic data rendered meaningless

As we stretch out our arms, as if waking from a long hibernation, we soon realize we’re not in Kansas anymore. The view outside our windows may appear to be the same, but it’s not. It’s not the Twilight Zone, it’s the “Post-COVID-19 World.”

How will white collar office jobs transform?

It’s difficult to predict the future of our white collar workforce, when every day has been “casual Friday.” More often than not, those working from home have adopted, shall we say, more leisurely attire.

Living in a world of “no longers”

We’re all hearing about the “new normal.” While catchy, I don’t think it’s a thing. Our behaviour now, and in post-COVID-19 Canada, will definitely be “new.”

Understanding our concept of the passage of time

“Why can’t things stay the way they are?” asked the young inquisitive boy. “Because of the passage of time,” was the learned response. “Time? What does that have to do with anything?” What indeed.

Isolation forces inward reflection

We casually toss around phrases like “taking stock” and “glancing inward,” or even “taking time to reflect.” These can be nasty things, especially when they’re forced. As isolation stretched out seven, eight, nine weeks, our nerves frayed and our patience has been tested. We’ve likely been frustrated to say the least. We know exactly what the culprit is and yet this doesn’t help our mental state one iota. Almost everyone would admit to being stretched to the limit in recent weeks, like a modern-day Gumby.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open