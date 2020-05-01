Survey to gather feedback on ways to improve walking and cycling in King

July 15, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township is developing an Active Transportation Action Plan and is seeking public feedback.
The development of an Active Transportation Action Plan was a key recommendation arising from the recently adopted 2020 Transportation Master Plan by King council. The goal of the Active Transportation Action Plan is to develop an implementation strategy to build a connected cycling and pedestrian network across the Township (and to connecting municipalities) that will enable a safer, more convenient travel by non-motorized modes.
The Township is inviting members of the public to participate in a survey to help shape the Active Transportation Action Plan on its online public engagement platform SpeaKING, accessible at http://speaking.king.ca/atactionplan. The survey will be available until July 31.
The survey asks residents to rank several active transportation projects by importance, and offers an opportunity for participants to pin on a map of the Township what projects should be prioritized within the next five years. Information from the survey tool will help inform when and where the Township’s active transportation projects get built. Examples of these projects include sidewalk upgrades and new sidewalks, multi-use pathways, off-road trails, signed on-road cycling routes, and mid-block crossings.
“The Active Transportation Action Plan will be an integral part of our overall Transportation Master Plan and guide us into the future,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We are excited to hear from the community about how we can continue to improve pedestrian and cycling experiences in King. We know our residents and visitors love our trails and paths, and we want to elevate that experience and connectivity by enhancing our active transportation network across the Township with input from the public.”
Staff will review responses to identify gaps and further understand priorities of the community. A final plan will be presented for council’s consideration later this year.
