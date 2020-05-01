Face covering will be mandatory in York Region

July 10, 2020 · 0 Comments
Face coverings will be mandatory in King and throughout York Region, effective Friday, July 17.
This applies to anyone visiting enclosed public spaces in York. You must use a face mask or covering to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
York Regional Council endorsed a recommendation Thursday from York Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji to issue an instruction requiring operators of enclosed public spaces in York Region to have a policy in place that prohibits persons from entering premises of the establishment if the person is not wearing a face mask or covering. This policy is subject to appropriate exemptions.
