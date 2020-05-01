Lions announce Grade 11 student as new captain

Michael Critelli (left) accepts his New Jersey from former captain Carter Diceman (right) as he looks to lead the Lions to a fourth consecutive championship this upcoming season.

By Robert Belardi

There’s a new body and mind at the helm of King City Secondary School’s hockey team.

Graduating captain Carter Diceman passed the torch and the number 8 jersey over to Michael Critelli this past week.

Critelli scored the game winning goal in the YRAA finals against St. Brother Andre in the third period to seal the victory earlier this year. Following a third-consecutive YRAA championship and a Gary West Cup this past season, Critelli is honoured to be the new leader.

“It’s a big honour to be captain. I’ve been on the team since grade nine. It’s good to be captain now,” Critelli said.

The Grade 11 student says he will approach things differently this year and hopes to lead the boys to victory. He says he idolized 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee and former captain of the Calgary Flames Jarome Iginla, praising his leadership by example.

Head coach Bradley Matwijec says his leadership by example from his rookie season influenced the decision by the coaching staff.

“In big games he played well he played big. That is a big part of it and the fact that he just went and got it done and even when he was in Grade 9 and Grade 10, he didn’t wait for other people to help out our team he took it upon himself,” said Matwijec.

Outside of school hockey, Critelli currently plays midget for the Richmond Hill Coyotes and participates in a summer league with the Carnivale Hockey Group.

Critelli will be taking it one season at a time. He says he will continue training this summer with the hope of a hockey season beginning on time and says he will continue to improve himself for future hockey endeavors.

According to Matwijec, Diceman is looking into joining the OJHL Toronto Patriots. Given the circumstances, there is also an opportunity to join a team in the NCAA.

“In his final year, he (Diceman) really showed the other guys what it takes to be a top-level high school player. He’s going to win the Colin Hood OFSAA award this year,” Matwijec said.

“He’s also going to win the most dedicated athlete at King City. He won athlete of the year last year. We got Lucas Ceccarelli winning it this year.

Matwijec says Diceman is a true athlete and has set the tone for the younger players on the team. The boys have seen what it takes to lead the group to a championship as the Lions seek their fourth consecutive YRAA title this upcoming year.

With 10 graduates this year and Nicholas De Angelis signing with the Windsor Spitfires, the landscape of the group is most certainly different. With only a few players entering Grade 12, majority of the team is young and other assistant captains and players are ready to grab on to the mantle of responsibility.

“Assistant captains Michael Termini and also Alex Dimitriadis, these guys are prepped and in a good position to pick up the reigns,” Matwijec said.

The Lions hope to extend their undefeated record from last year into this season.

