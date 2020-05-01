King closes indoor facilities until Labour Day

July 1, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township is continuing its cautious and gradual approach to the province’s reopening plan to ensure areas permitted to open are safe for use and that proper procedures are in place. At this time, King is focusing its efforts on continuing to reopen more outdoor recreational amenities, while extending the closure of indoor facilities until Labour Day.
“Staff is committed to ensure summer seasonal services are achieved at the highest possible standard, understanding that there are limitations due to required operational impacts to continue to ensure physical distancing, as well as that the Township is operating at reduced seasonal staff levels and re-deployment of staff,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “The decision to extend indoor facility closures is a difficult one. We know this will impact user groups and residents in different ways. We are certainly in challenging times, but I know staff remain committed in every way possible to bring amenities back online when safe and operationally feasible.”
The following will be in place until at least Labour Day:
• No summer ice at any arena.
• No special events on municipal property.
Indoor municipal facility closures include community halls, recreation centres, Heritage and Cultural Centre and the Municipal Centre.
Since entering Stage 2, the Township has opened all splashpads, skateparks, and picnic shade structures. Soccer fields will be available for organized sports teams for training only (no scrimmages or games). Baseball diamonds for training only (no scrimmages or games) are being evaluated for possible re-opening as early as July 6. Washrooms are being evaluated for possible reopening as early as July 6.
