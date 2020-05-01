Witnesses sought following fatal collision in King

June 24, 2020 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision in King.
On Tuesday, June 23 at 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Highway 9 and Jane Street for a report of a serious collision. When officers arrived they found that a red Dodge Charger had collided with a dump truck.
A passenger in the Dodge, a 20-year-old man from Barrie, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge, a 19-year-old man from Barrie, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is now in serious condition but is expected to survive.
The driver of the dump truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
