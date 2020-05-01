King focusing its efforts on reopening some outdoor recreational amenities

June 24, 2020 · 0 Comments
As York Region enters Stage 2 of the reopening plan, King is taking a cautious and gradual approach to ensure outdoor recreational areas are safe for use and that proper procedures and signage are in place.
“I know our residents and sports teams are eager to return to outdoor recreational activities, especially with the warmer temperatures and start of summer. Staff continue to monitor the changing COVID-19 landscape, seek guidance from provincial and public health officials, and assess each reopening phase carefully with the health and safety of our community a top priority,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “I thank residents, businesses and the community for their effort in slowing the spread of COVID-19, which has resulted in our transition to stage 2. However, we need to be mindful that the virus is very much still active. Right now, I feel that the cautious approach is the best approach.”
At this time, King Township is focusing its efforts on reopening some of its outdoor recreational amenities only. The following are set to reopen by the noted date with restrictions:
Water recreational facilities; splash pads (to be opened no later than June 26); Hickstead Park; Tasca Park; Memorial Park. The Lions Club Outdoor Nobleton Community Pool will remain closed for the duration of the 2020 summer season.
Outdoor recreational facilities include Memorial Park and Tasca Park Skateparks (to be opened no later than June 26); picnic shade structures (Memorial, Tasca, Hickstead, Cold Creek and Centennial Parks, to be opened no later than June 26).
Washrooms are being evaluated for possible re-opening as early as July 6.
Playgrounds, play structures and outdoor fitness equipment will continue to remain closed until further notice.
As far at outdoor recreational team sports, local soccer fields will be available for organized sports teams for training only (no scrimmages or games). These, too are slated to be opened by June 29.
Baseball diamonds for training only (no scrimmages or games) are being evaluated for possible re-opening as early as July 6.
Outdoor field permits for training purposes will be required.
The use of any of these outdoor recreational amenities are available on a first come, first serve basis. The Township is asking residents to be courteous and share these spaces with the community. Limit your time and ensure others have a chance to use the amenity. If the area is busy, and physical distancing is not possible, residents are asked to return at a later time.
Please follow the rules posted at each location and remember to:
You must be logged in to post a comment.