‘Proud’ handles remove touch points

June 17, 2020 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A strong sense of community led a Brampton man to create a long-lasting tool in our personal health arsenal.
Shaun Ghulam, founder of Brampton Proud and his graphic firm DMINDED, created a lineup of custom “Proud” handles.
These small, acrylic tools give people the freedom of touchless access to almost anything and everything. By using the handle, you don’t have to touch door knobs or handles, buttons in elevators, the list is endless.
This handy gadget is small enough to fit on your keychain. The health benefits are obvious – there’s no direct contact with contaminated surfaces. It’s a safer way to open doors and push buttons. To keep the handle clean, simply spray or wipe to sanitize it.
It reduces touch points by 99%, from keypads, car door handles, ATM and POS pads, etc. They are made in Canada and can be customized with any message or company logo.
Ghulam is extremely driven to shed positive light on his amazing city. He began this latest project in an attempt to “build a stronger community one person at a time.”
It originally began as a response to the COVID-10 pandemic, but this tool’s usefulness stands the test of time.
Ghulam said he wanted his handles to not only show his pride but to bring people together.
Brampton Proud is donating a percentage of sales to King Food Bank to support those in need. Use promo code KingFoodBank to save 5% off your entire purchase.
For more, visit https://bramptonproud.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.