King cancels summer camps for kids

June 5, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township has made the difficult decision that, given the current and uncertain health climate related to COVID-19, offering a traditional, in-person camp experience for children and youth will not be a safe or feasible option this summer.
“Summer camps in King Township have been a pillar in our community for over two decades. Last year, King Township welcomed close to 3,000 children in our summer camp programs,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We have weighed all of our options, and we simply cannot allow children to congregate together in the same place without putting the health and safety of our participants and staff at risk. This truly was a difficult decision, but it was the right decision.”
Township staff will be contacting each of the families who have registered for this year’s summer camp program and full refunds will be processed over the next few weeks.
A Modified Summer Camp Experience, as an alternative to King’s traditional summer camps offerings, there will be two new options for children to participate in this summer.
Option #1 is King’s “Summer Camp in a Box” Program.
The Township will be offering a summer camp alternative to bring camp home this summer with King Township’s Camp in a Box program. This program is designed to keep kids learning and engaged with small interactive activities and crafts. Each box will be put together with all required supplies and easy-to-follow instructions to help recreate several fun camp activities. The boxes will be available for curbside pickup at several municipal facilities around the Township. Quantities will be limited and preference will be given to residents of King Township.
Option #2 is Virtual Summer Camps.
The Township will work together with several service providers to offer a wide range of virtual summer camps programming options. Topics and themes of these virtual camps will vary and specialty camps will be available to suit the individual interest of each camper.
Registration details for both King’s Summer Camp in a Box Program and Virtual Summer Camp programming options will be published later this month.
