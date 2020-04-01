Witnesses sought following home invasion in King

June 3, 2020 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking witnesses following a morning home invasion robbery that occurred in the Township of King.
Police report that on Friday, May 29,at 9:45 a.m., they were called to a residence in the area of Highway 27 and 18th Sideroad for a report of a home invasion. When officers arrived they found four adults inside the residence who were not physically injured.
The investigation has revealed that sometime before 7 a.m., three suspects entered the home, one armed with a handgun. They gathered the residents in a bedroom and duct-taped their hands. The suspects demanded drugs and cash. The suspects searched the home then fled with a quantity of cash. They were seen leaving the area in three different vehicles.
One suspect is described as male, black 6’1,” 220 lbs. 25 to 30 years old with a heavy build.
The second suspect is male, black, 5’10,” 180 lbs., roughly 25 to 30 years old. He was armed with a handgun.
The third suspect is described as male, black 5’7,” 150 lbs., 25 to 30 years old.
The vehicles are described as a red four-door sedan, black four-door seda and a rental van.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
