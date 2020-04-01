Off-road vehicles banned in parks and trails

May 27, 2020 · 0 Comments
King Township is reminding citizens and parents that off-road vehicles are not permitted in parks or on trails.
Bylaw officers and are focusing on the illegal and unsafe use of off-road vehicles in King. The Township has received numerous complaints regarding the unsafe and illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs on local roads, sidewalks and trails.
Residents should be advised that riding any off-road vehicles is strictly prohibited on any roads in not only King Township but all of York Region.
“Off-road vehicles are only permitted on private property. Riders are required to transport their off-road vehicles to properties where permission is granted by the land owner,” said Nancy Cronsberry, King Township’s manager of bylaw services. A bylaw officer may approach a rider or visit a property owner to provide education should a complaint be reported.
Pocket bikes, dirt bikes, mini bikes, ATVs, motorized scooters and power-assisted are not permitted on public roadways or sidewalks.
Also, off-road vehicles must be registered, plated and insured according to legislative guidelines. Riders must wear helmets and children must be supervised by an adult.
“Residents have complained ATV and dirt bike drivers are using roadways and sidewalks to access open areas popular with riders,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “We’re asking our citizens to be respectful of their neighbours since illegal riding puts them in danger, especially children out playing on sidewalks or riding their bikes.”
King bylaw officers have increased their patrols in the areas of complaints, including in. Anyone found operating one of these vehicles and not complying with the law will face charges.
The vehicle may be impounded and fines may be as high as $5,000. Parents of children riding unsupervised can also be charged.
Residents are encouraged to use the Road Watch Program to report those riding these vehicles illegally: bit.ly/YRProadwatch.
For more information on the laws governing off-road vehicles, visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at http://www.mto.gov.on.ca.
