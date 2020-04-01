Headline News

Schools remain closed for rest of the school year

May 19, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Students in Ontario will not be returning to the classroom to finish off the school year.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Tuesday that keeping schools closed for the rest of this school year will help protect the health and safety of students. This decision was based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, health officials on the COVID-19 Command Table, and medical experts at The Hospital for Sick Children.
At the same time, the government is planning for the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year, the gradual reopening of child care and the opening of summer day camps.
“We will never waver from our commitment to keep your child safe, while learning at home,” said Minister Lecce. “Our plan will ensure students receive the best educational experience, both inside and outside the classroom during this difficult time. That is why we are strengthening summer learning opportunities, reopening summer day-camps, and it is why we will continue to make the case for synchronous, live, and dynamic learning.”
“Nothing is more important than protecting our kids in this province, bar none over anything,” said Premier Ford. “(The) announcement gives parents certainty, knowing that their children can continue to learn safely at home and that we have a plan for child care as we work to gradually reopen more of our economy, when it is safe to do so.”
“We know children belong at school with their peers for their physical and mental well-being. As I have discussed with Minister Lecce, taking the time to ensure the appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place, along with thoughtful screening and testing protocols, is a prudent step forward as we work to facilitate a safe return to school in the fall,” said Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of The Hospital for Sick Children.
All students who were on track to graduate from secondary school before the initial school closure order was made in March will be able to graduate, and all students will receive report cards.
Later this summer, the government will announce a plan to strengthen learning and safety protocols to enable students and staff to return to in-class instruction for the 2020-21 school year. That plan will be bolstered by an enhanced province-wide virtual learning program that will allow all students to learn, regardless of the challenges that may transpire in the coming months.
Private schools, licensed child care centres and EarlyON programs will also remain closed for the safety and protection of children and families and staff through Stage 1 of the Framework for Reopening the Province. Emergency child care will continue to operate and provide support for health care and other frontline workers. A gradual reopening of child care is expected to begin as part of Stage 2, which will use robust safety protocols for the safety of Ontario’s youngest learners and their staff.
Assuming trends in key public health indicators continue to improve, summer day camps, both indoor and outdoor, may be permitted in July and August of this year with strict health and safety guidelines to be developed in partnership with local public health, the Ministry of Labour, and municipalities. Overnight camps will not be permitted to operate in the summer of 2020.
The Province also unveiled an expanded seven-point summer learning plan for Ontario students to ensure students have every opportunity to continue their learning through the summer months. Summer learning programs are being expanded to reach the most students in Ontario history, to ensure they remain on track to start the 2020-21 school year with the confidence and knowledge required to succeed.
To support at-home learning the government is leveraging all tools, resources, technologies, and services to assist school boards deliver equitable and effective learning through access to technology and Internet connectivity, especially for students in rural and remote parts of Ontario. To help improve access to remote learning, Ontario is partnering with 34 organizations and private businesses, along with school boards, to address key needs among educators, students and their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students, Lecce said, have been able to make the “pivot” to e-learning he credits them, their teachers, teaching assistants and parents with embracing the technology. Everyone involved deserves credit for keeping students engaged and involved.
Lecce noted Ontario is the most efficient by far of any province in the country in terms of online and virtual leaning. He said it’s a “powerful tool to bring people together.”
He said e-learning is a strong “back-stop” to traditional education, not a replacement. It’s proven to be an effective tool to complement education in these times of crisis.
Lecce said the provincial government has been pushing technology and online learning opportunities before the pandemic. This type of forum creates more course diversity.
At this point, classes in September are still questionable and Lecce said we need to be ready for enhanced online learning should it be required for the new school year.
Lecce’s duties as Education Minister have consumed his time, but he’s adamant about being a local representative, first and foremost.
He praised King Township and its citizens for “leading by example.” He also lauded local politicians and MP Deb Schulte for working together to address COVID-19 related issues over the past several weeks.
He said he’s “incredibly impressed with the people of King” for their sacrifices during these times. The residents here, “really get it.”
He’s also impressed by the unified efforts and philanthropy displayed in King-Vaughan.
Lecce said he’s never lost sight of why he got into politics – to fight for community and assist the next generation.
“I am forever motivated to serve this community and fight for common values,” he said, adding he will always put his constituents above his ministerial duties.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local entrepreneur adapts to the changes

A local entrepreneur, whose business was impacted like so many by COVID-19, has found a way to meet the challenges. Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels, said the world changed forever March 5 and her online store stopped receiving orders for her unique absorbent towels.

King’s Beretta Farms – A small business success story

For many Beretta Farms customers, visiting the brand’s home base on 800 acres of rich, rolling hillside in the heart of rural King, is like stepping into another world. Whether it’s at one of the brand’s educational “Farm Days,” or during their bi-weekly farmers’ market, visitors are able to see exactly the kind of free-range fields their food is raised on. It’s this level of transparency that has led to the brand’s considerable success throughout their near 30 years in business.

Rockford’s dedicated to serving customers

Meeting challenges head-on during these times is key. And a strong customer base also helps. The venerable Rockford’s Bar & Grill in King City continues to serve, even through these tough times.

Taking care of the indoor air we breathe

he current global pandemic has taught us a great deal about hygiene and fighting bacteria. We’re becoming quite proficient at disinfecting all surfaces that we come in contact with. Being confined to our homes makes one thing perfectly clear – the air we breathe at home has to be clean and free from pathogens.

King Fire mourns loss of former chief Lorne Burbidge

King Township has lost a long -serving member of its firefighter alumni.Veteran firefighter and former chief Lorne Burbidge passed away April 20 with his family ...

King’s Spark Innovations gives back during pandemic

We’re all facing a common enemy in COVID-19. It’s a battle we’re winning, thanks to the tireless efforts of the frontline workers and health care professionals.

The Country Day School makes hefty donation

The Country Day School donated 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Southlake Foundation recently. Southlake has held this donation drive since March 23.

Recording history of the pandemic

Times of distress are perhaps as important to record, if not more, as times of joy. In keeping with that idea, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre (KHCC) has launched a project titled Collecting Covid-19: Recording history in the midst of a global pandemic.

Keeping food supply chain open is vital, councillor says

Keeping the food supply chain strong, and supporting farmers is vital during these uncertain times. With closures and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, protecting our food sources remains a priority. Councillor Avia Eek, a Holland Marsh farmer, is closely monitoring the situation.

Food Bank accepting monetary donations

The King Township Food Bank is accepting financial donations at this time. According to director Carol Ann Trabert, they are grateful for the spontaneous donations that have been coming in, but they are not encouraging food donations at this time. All the food that’s being packed has been in the depot long enough to not be contaminated in any way.

Commentary

Time to ‘infect’ people with a little bit of hope

Mark Pavilons There’s a quaint prayer that asks the Good Lord to give us enough strength to make changes and accept the things we can’t ...

‘Mom’ is one of the most pleasant words of all

It’s been said that a mother’s love is like nothing else in the world. Having witnessed this first-hand in my own family, I can attest to that fact. I sat in the backyard this past weekend, listening to the wind rustle the tree branches and blow through the young spring grass. The sun was shining, the first strong sun of the new season. It felt good. Off in the distance I heard a young girl’s voice,calling “mom?”

What is our role during a human crisis?

JFK is also known for the famous quote: “"Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." In recent weeks, we have all be asked to do things we were afraid of and unfamiliar with. We were asked to change our habits entirely, and stop being the social, interactive creatures that we were born to be.

Finding yourself during difficult times

It’s not always easy to stay in touch with the person who means the most – yourself! Sure, we live with ourselves 24/7 and don’t always find this living arrangement the best at times.

Crises often stir the ‘mother of invention’

Human beings are not only resilient, they are a crafty bunch. It’s been proven throughout our history that we can be quite innovative and progressive during times of crisis and tragedy. As Danish economist Ester Boserup coined, “necessity is the mother of invention.”

Is it time to wipe the slate clean again?

“And God saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good.” Yes it was. Fast-forward several thousand years and here is God, holding his massive Etch A Sketch depicting his beautiful creation. Holding it in front of him, he gives it a massive shake, clearing the image. He can now begin again.

Never ignore the talent of fellow humans

Never ignore talent, is an idea I’ve come to embrace over the years. In my job, I’ve met thousands of interesting souls, all of whom have some talent, skill or accomplishment. Some I can relate to, but many others are totally foreign. Those unique or complicated areas of expertise only serve to make me more curious and more intrigued.

Non-offensive movement hinders freedoms

I am proud to be part of this great Canadian society we share. I also love enjoying the benefits of my home community of Caledon, and my adopted home of King. The unique, caring and dedicated residents often give me cause to pause, reflect and take comfort in my fellow human beings.

Are we nothing, or are we everything?

Humans have an amazing capacity for pretty much anything. Put a problem or puzzle in front of us, and we’re bound to solve it. We can create something out of nothing, but not on the grand scale of the universe. At least not yet!

Life happens when you’re making other plans!

Life, according to Confucius, is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Have you ever put the brakes on, stopped and said to yourself “this is my life?”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open