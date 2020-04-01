Local entrepreneur adapts to the changes

By Mark Pavilons

A local entrepreneur, whose business was impacted like so many by COVID-19, has found a way to meet the challenges.

Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels, said the world changed forever March 5 and her online store stopped receiving orders for her unique absorbent towels. As well, all of the spring and summer trade shows and consumer fairs have been cancelled.

Iafrate said she worried for her staff and her future. Most of her funds are tied up in inventory and the show producers. These events kept six of her employees busy all summer long. Her company typically does roughly 140 events per year and driving the business to their online store.

“This all came crashing down,” she said.

In mid-February she had the idea of making masks from her TaLii towels.

Her daughter Talia came back half hour later with a prototype all glued together. And that’s how this started.

As the world shut down and things got worse, her staff was unable to come to work.

Iafrate was inspired by making a good quality mask, and the idea that people feel good wearing them.

Thing ramped up so quickly and Sam from King Custom Cleaners in Nobleton stepped up to help her out. Liberty from Humber Valet Cleaners joined in.

Everything is home-sewn here in King Township.

Iafrate was also sparked by kind words from Mayor Steve Pellegrini, who told her that her entrepreneurial spirit, energy and passion will see her through.

Iafrate desperately wanted each and every one of her staff, all King residents, back at work.

“Yup, we pivoted,” she said.

Her new product was promoted by TV celebrity Kevin Frankish and TaLii picked up steam.

The custom masks are made to order and are made to suit everyone. The entire family can be outfitted with their own design, making them stand out from the rest of the pack.

This new idea is something that kids even love to wear.

TaLii can also place your corporate logo on the masks, expanding their impact.

TaLii towels became well known because they are super-absorbent, anti-bacterial, quick-drying, compact and eco-friendly. They are similar in feel to the micro-fibre shammy cloths that we’re familiar with. TaLii towels are 75% thinner than regular towels; dry 70% faster and hold 500% more water.

She offers a vast array of colours, along with personalized laser. From corporate promotional items, to must-haves at the beach, pool or in your linen closet, TaLii towels are the new trendsetters.

It’s a King Township team effort. TaLii is also working alongside the Chilly Moose in Schomberg on some exciting ideas.

For more, visit www.taliitowels.com

