Sports

King City’s Formula 4 star itching to return

May 13, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

King City native and 15-year-old Formula 4 driver Nicholas Christodoulou continues to train as the NACAM Championship’s restart is in limbo.
The Scuderia Martiga driver says he spends his time at home on his racing simulator, exercising and watching movies.
“Keeping busy is mostly, spending time on racing. So, that means being on the simulator for many hours a day and then, working out and watching movies. Just pass the time so this can be over,” Christodoulou said, over the phone with the King Weekly Sentinel.
In a period that has simply, stifled the excitement for the world of sports it is difficult to continue to motivate oneself. But, not for “Nico.” This teenager has his set sights on the Formula 1 and will stop at nothing to achieve that goal.
He remembers his first podium finish in October; a race, right before the Mexican Grand Prix. In front of a sell-out crowd in Mexico City, Christodoulou stood, atop of the podium with smiling faces staring at him. It is a feeling he will never forget and one, that continues to motivate him on a daily basis.
“That is the biggest thing I think about and another one of the parts of winning that, that I think about, is seeing everyone’s face with a giant smile coming off the track.”
Now, at home, he works out using an exercising schedule from a trainer. He eats cleanly of course, with his diet consisting of carbs, meat and vegetables.
He uses iRacing, a program that elite racers of the same skill level and above use to train off the track.
He currently participates in the Road to Indy series online with other drivers. He is currently competing against drivers ranging all the way from F4 to as high up as Indy Car. He says it’s really good experience.
The British F4 is currently using iRacing as a platform to host a competitive tournament where the winner of the esports competition will have the lucky chance to race in real life.
Although there is nothing like that in Mexico, what Christodoulou is hearing, is the delay of his racing dates. Otherwise, there is not a whole lot of traction coming out of the F4 with a set plan.
Simulators don’t have the same impact as practicing in the real car so coming back for most drivers, will be a whole new world once again.
“No one has been able to go to a track and step into a go-kart or a car.”
“A couple months out of a go-kart or a car, you’re going feel it after. You’re going to get in and you’re going to feel like you don’t know how to drive a car anymore.”
And that’s not the only concern. Sponsors who invest money into these drivers are suffering financially and that can have negative repercussions; especially in a sport, that relies on sponsor money as one of its leading, financial securities.
A domino effect surely remains in the balance. The Formula 1 is currently struggling with money and there is no insurance for the Formula 4 either.
Nico’s mother, Sherry says she has paid in advance for races and is unsure what will occur with that money. She also says, that other schedules in racing can overlap with other competitions.
“What could happen to, a lot of race series is because everyone is scrambling put their races into months that still have good weather, that could end up impacting another race series,” Sherry explains.
With nine races left in Nico’s season, he is unsure when those will be scheduled. He also, has his sights set on the F4 championship in the United States once Mexico’s is finished. The vision to qualify for the European competition is right after America. The hope is, race weekends do not overlap, or that will be problematic.
This isn’t the first time the Federation Internationale de l”Automobile (FIA), has shut down because of a pandemic or an outbreak, Nico says.
Inevitably, this will be resolved and the Christodoulou family hopes it is sooner rather than later.
For now, Nico enjoys racing on his simulator and keeping in touch with other drivers he has grown close with on his racing journey.
One of them being Eduardo Barrichello, son of the former professional Formula 1 driver, Rubens Barrichello.
“Every couple of weeks, we’ll jump on the simulator and we’ll race for a couple of hours in the night. Then, chat a little bit after in a chat room and talk about what’s new,” Nico shared.
Christodoulou is in second place in the drivers’ championship with wins in Mexico City and in Amozoc, Puebla.
He is 33 points behind the leader, Noel Leon.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Local entrepreneur adapts to the changes

A local entrepreneur, whose business was impacted like so many by COVID-19, has found a way to meet the challenges. Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels, said the world changed forever March 5 and her online store stopped receiving orders for her unique absorbent towels.

King’s Beretta Farms – A small business success story

For many Beretta Farms customers, visiting the brand’s home base on 800 acres of rich, rolling hillside in the heart of rural King, is like stepping into another world. Whether it’s at one of the brand’s educational “Farm Days,” or during their bi-weekly farmers’ market, visitors are able to see exactly the kind of free-range fields their food is raised on. It’s this level of transparency that has led to the brand’s considerable success throughout their near 30 years in business.

Rockford’s dedicated to serving customers

Meeting challenges head-on during these times is key. And a strong customer base also helps. The venerable Rockford’s Bar & Grill in King City continues to serve, even through these tough times.

Taking care of the indoor air we breathe

he current global pandemic has taught us a great deal about hygiene and fighting bacteria. We’re becoming quite proficient at disinfecting all surfaces that we come in contact with. Being confined to our homes makes one thing perfectly clear – the air we breathe at home has to be clean and free from pathogens.

King Fire mourns loss of former chief Lorne Burbidge

King Township has lost a long -serving member of its firefighter alumni.Veteran firefighter and former chief Lorne Burbidge passed away April 20 with his family ...

King’s Spark Innovations gives back during pandemic

We’re all facing a common enemy in COVID-19. It’s a battle we’re winning, thanks to the tireless efforts of the frontline workers and health care professionals.

The Country Day School makes hefty donation

The Country Day School donated 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Southlake Foundation recently. Southlake has held this donation drive since March 23.

Recording history of the pandemic

Times of distress are perhaps as important to record, if not more, as times of joy. In keeping with that idea, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre (KHCC) has launched a project titled Collecting Covid-19: Recording history in the midst of a global pandemic.

Keeping food supply chain open is vital, councillor says

Keeping the food supply chain strong, and supporting farmers is vital during these uncertain times. With closures and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, protecting our food sources remains a priority. Councillor Avia Eek, a Holland Marsh farmer, is closely monitoring the situation.

Food Bank accepting monetary donations

The King Township Food Bank is accepting financial donations at this time. According to director Carol Ann Trabert, they are grateful for the spontaneous donations that have been coming in, but they are not encouraging food donations at this time. All the food that’s being packed has been in the depot long enough to not be contaminated in any way.

Commentary

Time to ‘infect’ people with a little bit of hope

Mark Pavilons There’s a quaint prayer that asks the Good Lord to give us enough strength to make changes and accept the things we can’t ...

‘Mom’ is one of the most pleasant words of all

It’s been said that a mother’s love is like nothing else in the world. Having witnessed this first-hand in my own family, I can attest to that fact. I sat in the backyard this past weekend, listening to the wind rustle the tree branches and blow through the young spring grass. The sun was shining, the first strong sun of the new season. It felt good. Off in the distance I heard a young girl’s voice,calling “mom?”

What is our role during a human crisis?

JFK is also known for the famous quote: “"Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." In recent weeks, we have all be asked to do things we were afraid of and unfamiliar with. We were asked to change our habits entirely, and stop being the social, interactive creatures that we were born to be.

Finding yourself during difficult times

It’s not always easy to stay in touch with the person who means the most – yourself! Sure, we live with ourselves 24/7 and don’t always find this living arrangement the best at times.

Crises often stir the ‘mother of invention’

Human beings are not only resilient, they are a crafty bunch. It’s been proven throughout our history that we can be quite innovative and progressive during times of crisis and tragedy. As Danish economist Ester Boserup coined, “necessity is the mother of invention.”

Is it time to wipe the slate clean again?

“And God saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good.” Yes it was. Fast-forward several thousand years and here is God, holding his massive Etch A Sketch depicting his beautiful creation. Holding it in front of him, he gives it a massive shake, clearing the image. He can now begin again.

Never ignore the talent of fellow humans

Never ignore talent, is an idea I’ve come to embrace over the years. In my job, I’ve met thousands of interesting souls, all of whom have some talent, skill or accomplishment. Some I can relate to, but many others are totally foreign. Those unique or complicated areas of expertise only serve to make me more curious and more intrigued.

Non-offensive movement hinders freedoms

I am proud to be part of this great Canadian society we share. I also love enjoying the benefits of my home community of Caledon, and my adopted home of King. The unique, caring and dedicated residents often give me cause to pause, reflect and take comfort in my fellow human beings.

Are we nothing, or are we everything?

Humans have an amazing capacity for pretty much anything. Put a problem or puzzle in front of us, and we’re bound to solve it. We can create something out of nothing, but not on the grand scale of the universe. At least not yet!

Life happens when you’re making other plans!

Life, according to Confucius, is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Have you ever put the brakes on, stopped and said to yourself “this is my life?”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open