Headline News

King supports move to add councillor for Vaughan

May 13, 2020   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King Township is supporting a move to add another regional councillor representing Vaughan.
King councillors supported the move May 4, after receiving a request from York Region.
As part of the regional governance review, York opted to change regional council’s composition. The move would give Vaughan 5 regional councillors, from its current level of 4.
This is the only change being recommended at this time and York wanted King’s response and consent as soon as possible.
The matter isn’t cast in stone, as it requires a triple majority process to pass. If approved by the majority of municipalities and regional councillors, the change would be in effect for the 2022 municipal election.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini noted this issue has come up several times during his years on regional council. In the past, he hasn’t been an advocate of increasing the size of government. However, he believes it’s time to supplement Vaughan’s representation.
If you follow the representation by population model, this “seems fitting. It’s time to support our friends to the south.”
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said while the size of York regional council is “lean,” she doesn’t think representation should be based solely on population. There are other factors that come into play when considering political representation.
By granting Vaughan’s requestion, it slants regional council in favour of the larger urban centres in York, which gives them greater influence at the council table. She’s concerned about this influence by the “urban giants” Vaughan and Markham.
Mayor Pellegrini noted there have been three debates at regional council over the mandated review. Canadian politics, he observed, tends to be representation by population.
“I believe it’s fair,” he said, adding the move still requires the triple majority.
King has only one representative at York Region, and that’s the mayor. There is a “designate” should King’s mayor not be able to attend and vote at the region.
Councillor Bill Cober is the current designate, and he said this ensures that King always has a vote at the region.
King Township is the largest municipality in York in terms of geography, but has the smallest population.
The mayor added that hopefully in the future, King will get another representative, too.



         

Community News

Local entrepreneur adapts to the changes

A local entrepreneur, whose business was impacted like so many by COVID-19, has found a way to meet the challenges. Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels, said the world changed forever March 5 and her online store stopped receiving orders for her unique absorbent towels.

King’s Beretta Farms – A small business success story

For many Beretta Farms customers, visiting the brand’s home base on 800 acres of rich, rolling hillside in the heart of rural King, is like stepping into another world. Whether it’s at one of the brand’s educational “Farm Days,” or during their bi-weekly farmers’ market, visitors are able to see exactly the kind of free-range fields their food is raised on. It’s this level of transparency that has led to the brand’s considerable success throughout their near 30 years in business.

Rockford’s dedicated to serving customers

Meeting challenges head-on during these times is key. And a strong customer base also helps. The venerable Rockford’s Bar & Grill in King City continues to serve, even through these tough times.

Taking care of the indoor air we breathe

he current global pandemic has taught us a great deal about hygiene and fighting bacteria. We’re becoming quite proficient at disinfecting all surfaces that we come in contact with. Being confined to our homes makes one thing perfectly clear – the air we breathe at home has to be clean and free from pathogens.

King Fire mourns loss of former chief Lorne Burbidge

King Township has lost a long -serving member of its firefighter alumni.Veteran firefighter and former chief Lorne Burbidge passed away April 20 with his family ...

King’s Spark Innovations gives back during pandemic

We’re all facing a common enemy in COVID-19. It’s a battle we’re winning, thanks to the tireless efforts of the frontline workers and health care professionals.

The Country Day School makes hefty donation

The Country Day School donated 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Southlake Foundation recently. Southlake has held this donation drive since March 23.

Recording history of the pandemic

Times of distress are perhaps as important to record, if not more, as times of joy. In keeping with that idea, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre (KHCC) has launched a project titled Collecting Covid-19: Recording history in the midst of a global pandemic.

Keeping food supply chain open is vital, councillor says

Keeping the food supply chain strong, and supporting farmers is vital during these uncertain times. With closures and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, protecting our food sources remains a priority. Councillor Avia Eek, a Holland Marsh farmer, is closely monitoring the situation.

Food Bank accepting monetary donations

The King Township Food Bank is accepting financial donations at this time. According to director Carol Ann Trabert, they are grateful for the spontaneous donations that have been coming in, but they are not encouraging food donations at this time. All the food that’s being packed has been in the depot long enough to not be contaminated in any way.

Commentary

Time to ‘infect’ people with a little bit of hope

Mark Pavilons There’s a quaint prayer that asks the Good Lord to give us enough strength to make changes and accept the things we can’t ...

‘Mom’ is one of the most pleasant words of all

It’s been said that a mother’s love is like nothing else in the world. Having witnessed this first-hand in my own family, I can attest to that fact. I sat in the backyard this past weekend, listening to the wind rustle the tree branches and blow through the young spring grass. The sun was shining, the first strong sun of the new season. It felt good. Off in the distance I heard a young girl’s voice,calling “mom?”

What is our role during a human crisis?

JFK is also known for the famous quote: “"Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." In recent weeks, we have all be asked to do things we were afraid of and unfamiliar with. We were asked to change our habits entirely, and stop being the social, interactive creatures that we were born to be.

Finding yourself during difficult times

It’s not always easy to stay in touch with the person who means the most – yourself! Sure, we live with ourselves 24/7 and don’t always find this living arrangement the best at times.

Crises often stir the ‘mother of invention’

Human beings are not only resilient, they are a crafty bunch. It’s been proven throughout our history that we can be quite innovative and progressive during times of crisis and tragedy. As Danish economist Ester Boserup coined, “necessity is the mother of invention.”

Is it time to wipe the slate clean again?

“And God saw all that He had made, and behold, it was very good.” Yes it was. Fast-forward several thousand years and here is God, holding his massive Etch A Sketch depicting his beautiful creation. Holding it in front of him, he gives it a massive shake, clearing the image. He can now begin again.

Never ignore the talent of fellow humans

Never ignore talent, is an idea I’ve come to embrace over the years. In my job, I’ve met thousands of interesting souls, all of whom have some talent, skill or accomplishment. Some I can relate to, but many others are totally foreign. Those unique or complicated areas of expertise only serve to make me more curious and more intrigued.

Non-offensive movement hinders freedoms

I am proud to be part of this great Canadian society we share. I also love enjoying the benefits of my home community of Caledon, and my adopted home of King. The unique, caring and dedicated residents often give me cause to pause, reflect and take comfort in my fellow human beings.

Are we nothing, or are we everything?

Humans have an amazing capacity for pretty much anything. Put a problem or puzzle in front of us, and we’re bound to solve it. We can create something out of nothing, but not on the grand scale of the universe. At least not yet!

Life happens when you’re making other plans!

Life, according to Confucius, is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated. Have you ever put the brakes on, stopped and said to yourself “this is my life?”

Letters to the Editor

