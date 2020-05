King supports move to add councillor for Vaughan

A local entrepreneur, whose business was impacted like so many by COVID-19, has found a way to meet the challenges. Lisa Iafrate, of TaLii Towels, said the world changed forever March 5 and her online store stopped receiving orders for her unique absorbent towels.

For many Beretta Farms customers, visiting the brand’s home base on 800 acres of rich, rolling hillside in the heart of rural King, is like stepping into another world. Whether it’s at one of the brand’s educational “Farm Days,” or during their bi-weekly farmers’ market, visitors are able to see exactly the kind of free-range fields their food is raised on. It’s this level of transparency that has led to the brand’s considerable success throughout their near 30 years in business.

Meeting challenges head-on during these times is key. And a strong customer base also helps. The venerable Rockford’s Bar & Grill in King City continues to serve, even through these tough times.

he current global pandemic has taught us a great deal about hygiene and fighting bacteria. We’re becoming quite proficient at disinfecting all surfaces that we come in contact with. Being confined to our homes makes one thing perfectly clear – the air we breathe at home has to be clean and free from pathogens.

King Township has lost a long -serving member of its firefighter alumni.Veteran firefighter and former chief Lorne Burbidge passed away April 20 with his family ...

We’re all facing a common enemy in COVID-19. It’s a battle we’re winning, thanks to the tireless efforts of the frontline workers and health care professionals.

The Country Day School donated 5,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Southlake Foundation recently. Southlake has held this donation drive since March 23.

Times of distress are perhaps as important to record, if not more, as times of joy. In keeping with that idea, the King Heritage and Cultural Centre (KHCC) has launched a project titled Collecting Covid-19: Recording history in the midst of a global pandemic.

Keeping the food supply chain strong, and supporting farmers is vital during these uncertain times. With closures and border restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, protecting our food sources remains a priority. Councillor Avia Eek, a Holland Marsh farmer, is closely monitoring the situation.

The King Township Food Bank is accepting financial donations at this time. According to director Carol Ann Trabert, they are grateful for the spontaneous donations that have been coming in, but they are not encouraging food donations at this time. All the food that’s being packed has been in the depot long enough to not be contaminated in any way.