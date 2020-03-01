General News

Rockford’s dedicated to serving customers

May 8, 2020

By Mark Pavilons

Meeting challenges head-on during these times is key.
And a strong customer base also helps.
The venerable Rockford’s Bar & Grill in King City continues to serve, even through these tough times.
According to Kieran O’Briain, they’re offering parking lot pickup as well as delivery where required. “I am actually the delivery driver, lol,” he said.
Customers can enjoy the usual selection of crispy wings, fresh handmade burgers and other gourmet eats from noon to 8 p.m. daily.
The Rockford’s menu, including the daily specials menu, has not changed other than buck-a-shuck oysters on Monday. They are also taking special dinner requests to satisfy those quarantine cravings!
Customers can call and request a dinner as long as they give 48 hours notice for these special meals. Some examples of requests have been chicken parmesan and juicy leg of lamb.
Depending on where things stand during the pandemic, Rockford’s hopes to have a Mother’s Day Special. In years past, they had fresh lobster flown in from the Maritimes.
“I am from there and know a few good fisherman so it is quite a treat.” O’Briain says it’s always best to check the website for updates on the menu and specials – rockfords.ca
The customers are responding well and Rockford’s popularity is growing.
“Customers have been very supportive during these uncertain times. We have had an influx of new patrons these past few weeks try us out for the first time. I am impressed on how people are tipping for the staff. It goes to show how people have each others’ back during these trying times,” he said.
The establishment prides itself on loyal customers and while they can’t stay in touch the regular way, they’re responding with orders. They’re also following on Facebook, Instagram and the Website.
“The food is good, beer is cold, and we have a great selection of wines at Rockford’s so people call and use our services,” O’Briain said.
His staff are doing well and taking everything in stride.
“It gets hectic around 5 p.m. and people are calling in earlier and setting their order and pickup time, which is way easier on us.
“We feel as we’ve adapted as best as we can and our customers, new and regular, have played a big part in this. On behalf of our servers and kitchen staff, we would like to extend a thank you to the community for the great support during these times.”
O’Briain said his staff is also very excited as they’re taking the time to update the restaurant with some minor renovations while they have the down time.
Stay tuned for the Rockford’s re-opening. The public can follow them on Facebook and Instagram to see some sneak previews and to keep on top of what is up at Rockford’s.
Rockford’s has proven that if you provide good quality food and great service, customers will remain loyal.
And that’s vital during these challenging times.
For more, visit rockfords.ca or call 905-833-0400.



         

